"I 'shutter' to think of a world without our stories," Jenica Giese jested in her special address titled "Life Through a Camera Lens" she gave to her graduating class and the listening crowd.

The audience full of proud parents and students erupted in applause and laughter, just before Giese, yearbook and camera guru, pulled out her cell phone to snap a photo of the crowd and her class.

Lucas Flom called out names from his class during his speech who have proven to "reject mediocrity", recognizing athletes, academically-advanced students, curiously talented peers and a few special mates who share the same name as Flom.

Salutatorian Kyle Perkins reminded his fellow seniors that each of them have a purpose, quoting a verse from the bible book of Jeremiah: "'For I know the plans for you,' declares the Lord. 'Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

Valedictorian Grace Groh gave her class a goodbye speech not focused on lasts, but looking forward to firsts as high school graduates out in the wider world.

"The real world, whether it's ready for us or not, awaits. So go forth and let's set this world on fire," Groh concluded.

The Ellsworth Community School District Foundation also presented elementary teacher Michelle Mitchell with the Teacher of the Year award.

The class colors are purple and white and the class flower is the white rose tipped purple.

The class moto, "Go forth and set the world on fire" is a quote from St. Ignatius Loyola.