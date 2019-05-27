Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Graduating 2019 senior Panthers 'reject mediocrity' at Ellsworth High School

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 5:02 p.m.
    Valedictorian Grace Groh gives her address in which she wished her peers to "go forth and set the world on fire". Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 6
    109 Ellsworth High School seniors pose for one last group photo prior to their 2019 graduation ceremony. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    The graduating class sits together at the front of the gym with their class motto hung behind them on the wall: "Go forth and set the world on fire!" by St. Ignatius Loyola. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Salutatorian Kyle Perkins, left, walks down the aisle with valedictorian Grace Groh as the ceremony begins in the gym at Ellsworth High School. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Michelle Mitchell, an Ellsworth elementary teacher (right of the podium), was presented with the Teacher of the Year award by the Ellsworth Community School District Foundation. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Jenica Giese focused her special speech on her years of taking photos of her class and the rest of the Ellsworth High School. "We develop from the negatives," she said, dropping in photographic puns where she could to spice up her memorable address. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    109 Ellsworth High School seniors were awarded their diplomas May 24 at 7 p.m. after hearing from a few memorable speakers who highlighted the class's unique web of personalities and talents at the ceremony.

    "I 'shutter' to think of a world without our stories," Jenica Giese jested in her special address titled "Life Through a Camera Lens" she gave to her graduating class and the listening crowd.

    The audience full of proud parents and students erupted in applause and laughter, just before Giese, yearbook and camera guru, pulled out her cell phone to snap a photo of the crowd and her class.

    Lucas Flom called out names from his class during his speech who have proven to "reject mediocrity", recognizing athletes, academically-advanced students, curiously talented peers and a few special mates who share the same name as Flom.

    Salutatorian Kyle Perkins reminded his fellow seniors that each of them have a purpose, quoting a verse from the bible book of Jeremiah: "'For I know the plans for you,' declares the Lord. 'Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

    Valedictorian Grace Groh gave her class a goodbye speech not focused on lasts, but looking forward to firsts as high school graduates out in the wider world.

    "The real world, whether it's ready for us or not, awaits. So go forth and let's set this world on fire," Groh concluded.

    The Ellsworth Community School District Foundation also presented elementary teacher Michelle Mitchell with the Teacher of the Year award.

    The class colors are purple and white and the class flower is the white rose tipped purple.

    The class moto, "Go forth and set the world on fire" is a quote from St. Ignatius Loyola.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationGraduationhigh school graduationEllsworthellsworth high schoolseniorsValedictorianSalutatorian
    Rachel Helgeson

    Rachel Helgeson

    rhelgeson@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7864