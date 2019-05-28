SV Cards Class of 2019 'leaves the nest'

Speakers included salutatorian Lauren Peabody and valedictorians Dylan Bosshart and Madison Maier.

Senior Class President Braden DuMond announced the names of scholarship recipients. Principal Gretchen Cipriano presented the class of 2019.

To assist Cipriano and District Superintendent Dr. Don Haack in presenting diplomas were school board members Guy Leach, April Robelia and Matthew Schreiber.

The Class of 2019 included 39 graduates. Their class motto was "Miles may separate us, but memories will always bind us."

The class flower was a silver-tipped red rose. Class colors were cardinal red and black.

Senior class officers include Braeden DuMond, Lauren Anderson, Dylan Bosshart and Madison Maier.