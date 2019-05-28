Search
    SV Cards Class of 2019 'leaves the nest'

    By Gretta Stark Today at 8:00 a.m.
    The graduation program included music by the Senior High Band. Here, the band is shown playing "Jubilance" by James Swearingen. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Senior Class President Braeden DuMond announces the scholarship recipients from the class of 2019. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Salutatorian Lauren Peabody speaks to the senior class, sharing old memories and encouragement. Peabody was one of several student speakers at Spring Valley High School's graduation Saturday, May 25. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    The senior high chorus sings the song "You're Going to Miss This," arranged by Debbie Bowman, directed by Debbie Bowman. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    The newly graduated Spring Valley High School Class of 2019 throw their caps in the air in celebration. After the ceremony, the students gathered outside to celebrate with friends and family. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Valedictorians Dylan Bosshart (left) and Madison Maier give a speech to the class of 2019. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    Spring Valley High School celebrated the class of 2019's graduation Saturday, May 25. The ceremony included musical selections by the high school band and chorus, as well as the senior band and chorus.

    Speakers included salutatorian Lauren Peabody and valedictorians Dylan Bosshart and Madison Maier.

    Senior Class President Braden DuMond announced the names of scholarship recipients. Principal Gretchen Cipriano presented the class of 2019.

    To assist Cipriano and District Superintendent Dr. Don Haack in presenting diplomas were school board members Guy Leach, April Robelia and Matthew Schreiber.

    The Class of 2019 included 39 graduates. Their class motto was "Miles may separate us, but memories will always bind us."

    The class flower was a silver-tipped red rose. Class colors were cardinal red and black.

    Senior class officers include Braeden DuMond, Lauren Anderson, Dylan Bosshart and Madison Maier.

    Gretta Stark

    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.

    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7849