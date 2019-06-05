Those who were retiring were honored with stories and speeches filled with some funny, heartfelt and empowering messages given by coworkers and friends. Retirees thanked the district and their "family" of supporters who have been by their sides throughout their many years of employment.

"Even though the teacher stands alone in the classroom, there are many who stand behind them in support," retiree Teri Kulow, an elementary kindergarten teacher, said during her goodbye speech.

Superintendent Barry Cain said he was pleased to see employees come forth with pride for their accomplishments and profession at Ellsworth's school district.

Seventeen employees, one who was also a retiree, were honored with engraved plaques for 15-30 years of service to the school district.