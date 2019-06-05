Search
    Honoring 'a family' of retirees and long-time employees at Ellsworth school district

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 5:00 a.m.
    From left: Becky Brunner, Speech/Language Clinician, 28 years; Lisa Benz, EMS band teacher, 29 years; Jan Pavloski, seventh grade Language Arts teacher, 34 years; Margie Biel, eighth grade English teacher, 23 years; Barbara Doughty, EES secretary, 29 years; and Teri Kulow, 5K teacher, 30 years. Not pictured: Jim McKahan, EHS custodian, and Kathy Young, EHS food service. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    Sandra Radkey, Community Education Coordinator (left) and Haley Schmidt, Ellsworth Elementary Speech Pathologist (right) stand together in recognition for their 15 years of service. Not pictured: Stacie Robey, EHS special education paraprofessional; Tena Sager, custodian/food service staff and Donald Schladweiler, bus driver. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    These four women were honored for 25 years of service at the Ellsworth School District. From left: Traci Maxwell, EES secretary; Lori Thoms, EES paraprofessional; Anita Peterson, third grade teacher; and Susan Manore, third grade teacher. Not pictured: Roman Huppert, bus driver. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Teri Kulow, EES 5K teacher, pictured with her award for 30 years of employment. She is also retiring. Not pictured: Angela Skarman, van driver. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    Honored for their 20 years of employment with the Ellsworth school district were (from left): Annette Walz, EHS food service; Mary Edquist, EES food service; Kathleen Thoner, EMS secretary, and Lynne Hamilton, third grade teacher. Not pictured: Julie Murphy, EHS food service. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    Friends, family and fellow colleagues gathered to recognize retirees and long-time employees of the Ellsworth Community School District May 28 during the annual recognition dinner at the Ridgetop banquet facility.

    Those who were retiring were honored with stories and speeches filled with some funny, heartfelt and empowering messages given by coworkers and friends. Retirees thanked the district and their "family" of supporters who have been by their sides throughout their many years of employment.

    "Even though the teacher stands alone in the classroom, there are many who stand behind them in support," retiree Teri Kulow, an elementary kindergarten teacher, said during her goodbye speech.

    Superintendent Barry Cain said he was pleased to see employees come forth with pride for their accomplishments and profession at Ellsworth's school district.

    Seventeen employees, one who was also a retiree, were honored with engraved plaques for 15-30 years of service to the school district.

    Rachel Helgeson

