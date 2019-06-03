Plum City school board addresses staff changes

Superintendent Amy Vesperman said at the meeting there were two retirements and a resignation by teachers.

Vesperman and School Board President Jeffrey Heit did not respond to multiple requests by the Herald for the clarification, names or statuses of the teachers who would be leaving the district.

One parent of Plum City High School children, Rhonda VanSchoonhoven, stood and voiced her concerns.

"Some in the community were concerned about the termination of the two teachers. There wasn't a lot of information about that. And some concerns about the culture that's being created in our school system now for employees," she said.

Vesperman said because of overstaffing, the school district looked at the qualifications of staff members prior to choosing who to let go. She said there were no non-renewals or terminations of teachers.

"We looked at everything when we had to decide who to let go," Vesperman said at the meeting. "Some of it comes down to certification, so not everyone has the certification to fulfill the positions that we had there, so sometimes the years don't matter."

In a later interview, VanSchoonhoven said she was concerned that no one has all the information.

"There's so much that people don't know, and that's a big part of my concern. I don't know the full story, no one will tell us the full story. We have a great staff so it's sad for me to see this happening. It's not how you treat employees. The kids need stability," she said.

Tanya Bechel, a fourth grade teacher who has worked 14 years at Plum City Elementary, presented a handwritten letter which she read to the board and the audience. Her letter was written to recognize and pay tribute to the teachers who would be leaving this year, she said.

Bechel named second grade teacher Ruth Hartung, PK-2 physical education teacher Karen Hilleren and middle/sigh math and literature teacher Lisa Mack in her letter.

"I feel it is only right that they be recognized, thanked and honored for their years of dedicated service to our district and to all of our children the past 30 plus years they were here," Bechel read. "As a parent I can only hope that Plum City continues to keep teachers here for decades and not become a district of a revolving door. I know that your decisions are not ones that I would ever want to make. But always keep in mind what keeps Plum City schools special."

The teachers named by Bechel did not respond to a request by the Herald to give comment.

The school board went into a closed session at the end of the meeting which included the following items:

• Consideration and approval for new positions and discussion on current positions/ contracts.

• Discussion and consideration of adding a Middle School Special Education teacher.

• Discussion and consideration of adding a part-time Elementary Special Education teacher.

• Discussion and consideration of the Elementary Dean of Students position.

• Discussion and consideration of Superintendent 2019-2020 contract.

The May 20 meeting minutes and outcomes of the closed session have not yet been available for public viewing as of June 3.

Prior school board meeting minutes on April 15 show votes of 5-0 for each of four items during a closed session, which were issuing preliminary notices of non-renewal to Ruth Hartung, Karen Hilleren, Lisa Mack and Zahida Leech. Each of these were due to budgetary and educational programming reasons.

Meeting minutes for a later school board meeting on April 25 show all board members voted 5-0 to approve the retirement of Karen Hilleren, the resignation of Zahida Leech, the retirement of Lisa Mack and the retirement of Ruth Hartung.

Plum City School District's monthly May newsletter announced no updates matching the staff changes addressed at the last school board meeting. A new Middle-High School principal for the 2019-2020 school year named Jeremy Kreg was welcomed in the superintendent's message. Vesperman also wrote in the newsletter an announcement for a new Middle-High School Spanish teacher, Sarah Washburne from Maiden Rock, and recognized Shirley Gilles' 27 years on the school board. Gilles was not re-elected in April; Paul McDonough was elected to that position.