Elmwood hires Sauve as principal

Sauve's wife, Jennifer, has also been hired at Elmwood, to work as an instructional coach at the elementary and middle schools. They will move to Elmwood, bringing their four children to the district.

Coming to Elmwood gives Sauve the chance to work again with Elmwood administrator Glenn Webb. It was Webb who hired Sauve at St. Croix Central, when Webb was serving as Central's high school principal.

Sauve will also serve as co-athletic director at Elmwood. Elmwood and Plum City now run cooperative teams in all sports, with volleyball becoming a co-op team this fall. He will be working with Plum City principal/athletic director Jeremy Kerg, who was the athletic director at St. Croix Central when Sauve was hired there in 2015.

Sauve heard that the Spring Valley position was open, but elected against applying for the position in his hometown. When he heard about the Elmwood position, he applied.

"Elmwood supplied something we couldn't refuse," Sauve said.

He said all of the educational programs that Webb is implementing in Elmwood are programs that he began at Central, so Sauve was familiar with the programs. He said the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interactions and Supports) is a program at Elmwood he's already dealt with. Another is the Standards Based Grading Initiative.

Sauve said he likes the fit of working with a K-12 position, because he has extensive teaching experience at the middle school and high school levels. As a Spring Valley native who has also taught at Shell Lake, Sauve said he is comfortable working in a smaller district. Elmwood averages 23 students per grade in grades K-12. Sauve said he likes the identity that students from small school districts share.

"The young kids grow up idolizing the older kids. To me, that's appealing," Sauve said.

He said a goal at Elmwood will be to have the students respectful and responsible within the community setting, while reenforcing positive behaviors and life skills people need.

"One of our priorities is to grow leaders in the community," Sauve said. "People in this community know it's a great community to raise children.