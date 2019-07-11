Revamping Ellsworth school supply drive

There are no eligibility requirements for Ellsworth School District students and families wanting to take advantage of the event running from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2.

This is the second year the Ellsworth High School Student Planning Committee has volunteered hours to coordinate the event, which has now expanded to two days.

Last year the event reached over 100 families, student volunteer Grace Groh said, and was welcoming to all ages of students as it will be again this year.

The event's system has been streamlined to guide students and parents through the array of supplies and a checklist will be available to ensure everyone gets what they need.

"We'll be more prepared this year," Groh said.

Items will be on a first come, first served basis.

Though every EHS student is required to log 50 service hours to graduate, this school supply planning committee dedicates their hours to service learning capstone requirements during the later part of the school year and over the summer.

The capstone calls for 100 hours of volunteer time throughout high school.

This year the committee is made up of Grace Groh, Trinity Kittelson, Ella Gardner, Paige Frion and Victoria Dawley.

Anne Pechacek, Social Studies department head and service learning coordinator, along with Ellsworth Elementary co-principal Mary Zimmerman, oversee the project as the district staff.

"They (the student volunteers) are in all aspects of the project, and do most of the leg-work. There are a few things that Mary and I have to handle with the financial aspects, but I would say they shoulder a large part of the work. The girls involved are very good self-starters and their ideas are given equal weight to ours," Pechacek said in an email.

Although the students are receiving credit for their work, Dawley said she would continue to volunteer time to the event planning even without the academic benefits.

"We are very excited to have this project run for the second year! It involves a lot of community groups and donors, and we are so grateful for their support... A big thank you to all who help with this, especially the donors and high school students involved. Their hard work is making this event possible!" Pechacek said.