The Plourdes' house at W12314 852nd Ave. in the Clifton Township is a total loss after the night of a Feb. 23 explosion suspected to come from the furnace room, according to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department.

Tony and his wife Angie Plourde were in the attached garage hanging a light on the wall when the explosion went off and Tony was knocked unconscious. He came to and found his pets inside.

Neighbors' houses in the association shook from the blowup and some ran to the Plourdes' to help when they heard Cole, one of Tony and Angie's sons, screaming outside after climbing through a window.

Cole was upstairs in the southwest corner of the house "which is luckily about the farthest point away from where our furnace is," Tony said.

Just hours before the explosion, Cole's brother Carson was invited for a sleepover at a friend's house and was not home at the time.

"The hard part is you just keep burning through your mind the 'what ifs' ... 'What if Cole was here, what if Angie was there'," Tony said. "It's crazy the circumstances. Any little thing could've been different and it would have been a lot different outcome. It's definitely a godsend."

Only the parakeet and chameleon did not survive the event.

Neighbor Matthew Forsythe, whose family knew of the Plourdes through neighborhood hangouts, was in his home and heard the explosion despite having headphones on. His house shook, he said, and he checked his own garage thinking his propane tanks had blown up.

Once Forsythe heard from his wife that Tony's house "blew up," he ran down the street.

Another neighbor, William Arechiga, was there helping after hearing Cole screaming for help. Cole had climbed out of a window with no shoes and ran through the snow.

Once Arechiga arrived, he helped calm Tony down to learn who was left in the house.

Arechiga, who only briefly knew Tony before the incident, helped free the 160-pound Great Dane named Tiny from basement debris and called for more fire extinguishers to put out small fires to gain time looking for the other pets.

Not long after, Arechiga told Tony it was safer to leave the house than try to save anything.

"The fire department came and the house just went up, engulfed in less than a few minutes," Arechiga said. "In just a blink of an eye they literally only had what they're wearing. I couldn't imagine."

Arechiga owns a painting company and is a new transplant to the neighborhood association from St. Paul. He said the neighborhood should act as first responders when an event like this occurs.

"I realized that the first responders here are your neighbors," Arechiga said in a recent interview. "You have 10 minutes until someone gets a police or fire truck to your house. You have to help out. Someday it might be your house."

Forsythe said he is also in shock for the Plourdes, overwhelmed at the thought of having nothing.

"I looked around my house and thought, 'I wouldn't even know where to start,'" Forsythe said.

He launched a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/plourde-family-fund for the Plourdes to receive donations.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and it's just been amazing," Tony said. "We're trying to keep track of all the people helping us. It's so hard to show your appreciation, you try and words can't say."

Tony said the nearby schools have also helped by raising money and the family has received donations from loved ones as well as strangers.

River Falls Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody said he has not heard from the insurance company about fire investigators' updates as of March 1.