Red Wing Fire Department responded after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a one-story mobile home on fire on Cottonwood Avenue, according to a news release. All residents were outside when firefighters arrived, and the four animals were rescued.

The fire was controlled within 15 minutes of arrival, the news release states. The fire was contained to the single unit.

Four fire engines, two ambulances, one ladder truck, a command officer and a fire marshal responded. All told, 18 firefighters worked the scene. RWFD was assisted by Red Wing police, Goodhue County Dispatch, Red Wing Public Works, Excel Energy and the American Red Cross.