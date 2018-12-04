The village has reduced impact fees — a way of funding public services related to new development — since at least 2015 in efforts to incentivize new construction in Ellsworth. Under the extended ordinance any new construction which has a value equal to or greater than $150,000 in non-tax incremental districts gets a 50 percent reduction in impact fee rates; if it's greater than $150,000 and in a tax incremental district, the reduction is 65 percent.

"It's the third or fourth year we've done that and tried to spur interest in new construction," said Gerald DeWolfe, board president, at the meeting.

The board's other actions centered around recycling fee costs and hearing various committee and department reports.

Recycling hike

The village board also approved raising monthly recycling prices per recycling cart to $5, up from $1.05. Board members discussed potential alternatives, with Village Trustee Dick Hines, who chairs the village's solid waste special committee, saying the increased costs merits exploring further options.

"We didn't expect it to go up like this. ... we have to look at other options," he said, and floated the idea of not offering recycling.

Other village board members questioned why Ellsworth residents pay the county about $25 a year in recycling fees if the county doesn't take their recycling. However, the county's recycling center only takes dual-stream recycling — a method where materials are separated by type — while the village's recycling service provider picks up single-stream recycling.

The board approved the one-year contract with Paul's Industrial Garage for the recycling fees. Garbage cart services also raised 2.8 percent monthly — with a 35-gallon cart costing $9.26; a 65-gallon costing $10.89; and a 95-gallon costing $14.80.

Employee raises

• Ellsworth Chief of Police Eric Ladwig received a 2 percent increase on his base wage of almost $67,000.

• Village Clerk and Treasurer Peggy Nelson, Public Works Director Greg Engeset also received 2 percent raises. Public Works Department employees also received a $250 clothing allowance, and part-time PWD employees also received a raise.

• The board gave 2 percent salary raises to all other non-unionized full- and part-time employees.

Crime report

Ladwig reported on November's crime responses for the Ellsworth Police Department, with traffic stops taking up the bulk of the time. The department had 235 calls for service total, he told the board.

• The department conducted 35 traffic stops in November, with 12 citations given out.

• The department also arrested seven people for probation violations.

• Ellsworth officers responded to four thefts, four reports of missing persons, gave out four ordinance citations and three e-cigarette violations, among others.