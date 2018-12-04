--

Atty. General-elect Kaul slamming lame-duck session

Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul is slamming the legislature's lame-duck session.

Kaul is warning that efforts to undermine some of his authority are likely to lead to legal battles that will make it difficult for the government to function. The Republican-controlled Legislature held hearings Monday on bills that would eliminate the solicitor general's office, and moves to shift decision making in several areas from the attorney general and the governor to the legislature. A vote on the bills could come as early as Tuesday.

--

Protesters pound on committee room doors during lame-duck session

Protesters shouting "respect our votes" pounded on the committee meeting room doors Monday at the Capitol.

Democrats say issues being discussed by the Joint Finance Committee are an attempt to limit the powers of statewide leaders like Gov.-elect Tony Evers. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald wouldn't say whether he has enough votes to pass all the measures being considered when that chamber convenes Tuesday. All of the proposals were advanced to the full Legislature for approval. Fitzgerald has called Evers' reaction to the lame-duck session "over the top."

--

UW-System seeking 3% pay hike for employees

The president of the University of Wisconsin System will recommend 3 percent pay hikes for system employees to go into effect next July.

President Ray Cross says it's important to keep pay levels in line with other systems so high-quality faculty and staff can be hired and retained. Those workers have received no pay hikes in five of the last eight fiscal years and Cross says many are paid below-market rates for people in higher education fields.

--

Dodge County authorities look for talking reindeer light display

For the second time in two holiday seasons a display at the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights presentation has been stolen.

This time the thieves took an animated talking reindeer light display from Swan Park. Last year, thieves made off with the projector which created a light show at the band shell. Organizers say they are considering the expense of adding security to the location during the season. Beaver Dam police and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office are asking anyone with information to come forward.

--

Middleton police: Teens were smoking pot before sex assaults

Formal charges of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age have been filed against a Middleton teenager.

Eighteen-year-old Mohammad Aldachach made an appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Monday. Investigators say Aldachach, a 16-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls smoked marijuana Nove. 21 after a high school basketball game. One of the girls tells police she was sexually assaulted by the two boys five times. Aldachach is banned from Middleton High School and he is scheduled to return to court next month.

--

Doorbell camera leads authorities to porch pirate suspect

Greenfield police say a high-tech doorbell camera led them to a 31-year-old porch pirate who may be responsible for dozens of thefts.

The suspect was arrested Saturday. The investigation resulted in the recovery of 175 stolen packages from the suspect's house. No names have been released yet. Police say one of the stolen packages contained the same kind of home video surveillance camera as the one which led to the arrest.

--

Racine teen sentenced to 36 years in prison

A Racine County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a teenager to 36-and-a-half years in prison for severely injuring a Union Grove couple while he was trying to get away from authorities last January.

Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Degroot hit Cheryl and Jeff Coopman with his SUV in front of a grocery store in Mount Pleasant. Cheryl Coopman lost an arm and a leg and her husband had his leg amputated. Degroot accepted a plea deal just as his case was to go to trial last month.

--

Probation ordered for man convicted of trapping, killing domestic cats

A Portage man is prohibited from having contact with his neighbors while he is on probation for killing domestic cats.

Seventy-four-year-old Paul Greiner was sentenced Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court. He had been charged with trapping and killing the cats when they came on his property. Authorities became involved last March when a woman reported the discovery of nine dead cats in the town of Lewiston.