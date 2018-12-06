Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature say they are confident the changes they approved this week will withstand any legal challenge. Duties and responsibilities for the governor and attorney general are being limited after the election of Democrats Evers and Josh Kaul. One bill restricts early voting to two weeks before an election. Another seeks to protect the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

--

Evers-Barnes inaugural set for Jan. 7

The official inauguration ceremony for incoming Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will start at 11 a.m. Jan. 7.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee has been named the inauguration partner. Spokespersons for Evers and Barnes say a celebratory gala will be held the same evening. More details will be released from the inaugural committee in the near future.

--

Wrong-way driver, 83, may have to retake driving test

A wrong-way driver who caused a head-on crash last weekend has already reported to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The 83-year-old may have to re-take his driving test. The man's name hasn't been released. He was driving a minivan northbound in the southbound lanes on State Highway 794 Saturday at about 5 p.m. He was treated on the scene for minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle had to be taken to a hospital. The elderly driver was cited.

--

Baraboo school leaders suggest ‘educational steps’ in response to picture

Students in Baraboo can expect a trip to the Holocaust Museum in Illinois in an effort to move past an infamous prom picture.

School leaders in Baraboo Tuesday announced a series of "educational steps" that they plan to take after a photo from last year's prom became internet famous because people said it showed students flashing a Nazi salute. Superintendent Lori Mueler said in addition to the field trip, the school district will add lessons on the Holocaust to the curriculum, and work on social justice instruction skills for teachers.

--

Eau Claire hearing held to determine if convicted sex offender still violent

A hearing to determine if a convicted sex offender is still a danger to the public is expected to run through Friday in Eau Claire.

Jeffrey Smith was found guilty of the rape and murder of Susan Fahrman 31 years ago. He is currently on intensive supervision and can't leave his home in Augusta without some form of surveillance. An Eau Claire County jury is listening to expert testimony about his treatments and whether he would continue to be non-violent if he wasn't supervised constantly.