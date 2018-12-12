--

Walker says he’s considering at least 1 line-item veto

Gov. Scott Walker avoided specifics while telling reporters he might look for places to use his line-item veto power on the set of bills passed by lawmakers last week.

The Republican says he is considering at least one seriously. His Tuesday comments make it apparent he is likely to sign most of the legislation passed in a lame-duck session. He says additional targets for his veto pen might involve appropriations.

Wisconsin abortions rise for first time in 8 years

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 5,818 abortions were performed in the state last year, an increase of 3.7 percent.

That's the first time since 2009 the number of abortions went up. The state agency reports women between the ages of 20-24 accounted for 30 percent of the abortions by Wisconsin residents. The number of abortions had dropped in each of the last eight years after 8,542 were recorded by the DHS in 2009.

5 People, 2 dogs rescued from burning Wis. home

Firefighters rescued five people and two dogs from a burning house in Ashwaubenon.

The Ashwaubenon Village Fire Department says passers-by reported the fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials say a public safety officer who responded kicked down the door to check for people inside but was turned back by heavy smoke. Officials say better-equipped firefighters rescued the people and dogs from the home's basement. Fire crews say some of the people were pulled through a basement window. None required treatment at a hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Voter fraud suspect to have competency evaluated

A 70-year-old Wausau man will have his competency evaluated before he goes to trial on voter fraud charges.

A preliminary hearing for David Kitowski Tuesday was delayed until after the evaluation is completed. Kitowski is accused of submitting two absentee ballots in last month's election bearing the name of his dead mother. She had died in January, but the ballots were mailed in April and August. Kitowski returns to Marathon County Circuit Court next month.

65K Wisconsin residents receive mistaken notification

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a notice thousands of

residents got was a mistake.

About 65,000 people enrolled in Wisconsin Medicare Savings programs were told their benefits would end Jan.1, but that's not true. The DHS says if the Social Security Administration or Medicare hasn't contacted them about changes, there won't be any changes in their benefits. Those savings programs offer help for people who struggle to pay Medicare premiums or other health care costs.

Roundy’s moves in on Shopko pharmacy business

Kroger-owned Roundy's stores have bought 42 of Shopko's pharmacy locations.

The deal was announced Tuesday. Twenty-five of the affected Shopko stores are in Wisconsin. Shopko is said to be changing its business model in a search for profits and Kroger can increase the foot traffic at its stores with the purchase. Although the official transfer won't be done until next month, Shopko customers can fill their prescriptions at some of the pharmacies immediately.

Walker: Priority remains saving Kimberly-Clark jobs

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker says he hopes to announce a plan in the next few days that will save nearly 400 jobs at the Kimberly-Clark plant in Fox Crossing.

Walker says saving the factory is his top priority before leaving office next month. The Republican says he is working with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on a proposal. Lawmakers failed to pass a tax incentive package worth $100 million last week.