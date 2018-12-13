--

Baraboo police investigate anti-Semitic flyers, online video

Baraboo police are trying to determine who is responsible for anti-semitic flyers posted outside Jack Young Middle School Monday.

They are also investigating an online video depicting hateful conduct at Baraboo High School. The community has scheduled two days of meetings featuring speakers calling for tolerance starting Monday. The concerns can be traced back to a photo taken last May which appeared to show students giving a Nazi salute.

--

Man charged in shooting that injured boy, 12

A Milwaukee County man could face up to 18 years in prison if he is convicted in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Montey was reportedly visiting a friend in an upstairs apartment last week when a gun went off. The bullet hit the boy sleeping downstairs. Police say Montey was out on bail in a felony drug case when the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 4. The victim is recovering.

--

Suspected thief gripes about how he was detained

A shoplifter who admits he took video games worth $275 from a Greenfield Walmart says the guy who held him for police should be arrested.

Christopher Simpson says he could hardly breathe while the good Samaritan held him down. Simpson and his girlfriend have been cited for retail theft. He required some medical treatment before he was taken to jail. Simpson allegedly told Mark Hammer, the man who held him, he was going to be arrested for assault.

--

Oshkosh authorities investigate third child death in 3-week period

For the third time in three weeks, Oshkosh police are investigating the suspicious death of a child.

The cases aren't connected. Police say a 10-month-old boy was taken to an Oshkosh hospital Sunday night and he died after he was flown to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy. Police are also investigating the death of a 2-month-old Nov. 29 and the death of a 3-year-old Nov. 30. The first child's father is charged with reckless homicide.

--

Gas leak puts Sun Prairie residents back on edge

Emergency responders and residents being forced out of their Sun Prairie homes may have been having flashbacks to last summer's fatal explosion and fire in the Dane County city.

One neighborhood was evacuated when the Sun Prairie Fire Department was informed of a gas leak Wednesday morning. A contractor had struct a buried gas line and the area was cleared out for about 15 minutes. Workers from WE Energies stopped the leak quickly.