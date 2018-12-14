Prescott names Eric Michaels new chief of police

“Chief Michaels is an experienced police officer and probably most important, he knows the Prescott community and is a member of the community,” said Prescott interim chief Doug Ducklow, a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office investigator, in a press release.

Michaels initially joined the department in 2010 as a part-time patrol officer, after working for two years as a reserve police officer in Evansdale, Iowa.

Michaels hiring brings to a close the more than a yearlong search by the city to find a new police chief after former chief Gary Krutke died in 2017. It was the second hiring push by the city after an initial hiring process failed to bring a new chief.

The city’s police commission interviewed six candidates out of roughly 40 total applicants, and City Administrator Jayne Brand previously said that only one interviewed candidate, Michaels, was internal, of the six.

Ducklow's interim chief contract next month, giving a slight transition period between him and Michaels.

Brand informed the Herald that the city had moved to a single finalist on Dec. 10. An outstanding Herald public records request for the names of the chief of police finalists has yet to be fulfilled by the city.