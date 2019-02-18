Vinehout represented Senate District 31, which includes Pierce County, from 2007-2018. She twice ran for governor, most recently in 2018.

The fundraising page was set up by Eau Claire City Council acting president Andrew Werthmann. He used to work in Vinehout's office and campaigned for her during her run for governor.

--

Evers to propose decriminalizing marijuana

Wisconsin governor's plans to include decriminalizing marijuana in his state budget proposal.

Gov. Tony Evers will also propose legalizing marijuana for treatment of medical conditions, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain. The governor's two-year budget plan will be released Feb. 28. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he doesn't think the idea can earn passage in the Wisconsin Senate.

--

Illinois congressional delegation requests Foxconn re-evaluation

Four members of the Illinois congressional delegation have sent a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, asking him to re-evaluate the environmental impact of the Foxconn plant.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth join Reps. Brad Schneider and Lauren Underwood say they worry the huge plant will make flooding in Chicago's northern suburbs worse. The stormwater runoff would drain into the Des Plaines River watershed. Several towns in Lake County, Illinois, have adopted resolutions disapproving of the project which promises 13,000 jobs to the region.

--

Fewer Wis. students eat breakfast at school

A report from the Food Research and Action Center shows Wisconsin experienced a small decrease in the number of students getting breakfast at school.

The Badger State trails 38 other states involved in the federal School Breakfast Program. About 83 percent of Wisconsin schools are participating. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says the biggest problem for the program is a lack of funding. About 400 fewer students are in the program, compared to the last academic year.

--

State senators push to end Miller Park sales tax

State Sen. Van Wanggaard wants to get rid of the special sales tax for Miller Park.

Wanggaard says the people of southeast Wisconsin have paid enough for the stadium. A bill put forth by Wanggaard would end the tax by Dec. 31 of this year. He says the 0.10-percent tax was put into place 22 years ago and has raised a half billion dollars for the ballpark.

--

Minnesota's Klobuchar brings presidential campaign to Eau Claire, Iowa

(Eau Claire, WI) — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is testing the presidential waters this weekend in Wisconsin. Klobuchar says she is starting in Wisconsin because there was not a lot of campaigning there during the 2016 presidential race. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the state to Donald Trump in the general election. Klobuchar's first campaign stop is in Eau Claire and then she will head south to Mason City, Iowa.

--

Wis. GOP rejects second effort to include Kaepernick in resolution

Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting a second effort to include Colin Kaepernick on a list of African-Americans being honored by the Legislature.

Wednesday's Senate session marked the second day of debate this week in which white Republican leaders were in conflict with members of the Legislature's Black Caucus over ways to honor Black History Month. The Legislature's Black Caucus is made up entirely of Democrats, and there are no black Republicans in the body.

--

9 arrested during Sawyer County drug sweep

Nine people have been taken into custody during a drug sweep conducted in western Wisconsin's Sawyer County last week.

Deputies say they executed search warrants at four homes, seizing drugs, cash and guns. The action came after a three-month investigation conducted along with the U.S. Department of Justice. Authorities say the heroin they found — by itself — had an estimated street value of $35,000.

--

Avery attorney says inadvertent voice mail shows deception

The attorney for convicted killer Steven Avery says an inadvertent voice mail from prosecutors left on her phone shows they are being deceptive. Kathleen Zellner wants access to a pelvic bone found in a gravel pit in Manitowoc County. She sent a letter to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals last week. The voice mail she received from prosecuting attorney Mark Williams refers to the bone in question, according to Zellner. Avery is serving a life sentence for the murder of Teresa Halbach in 2005.

--

Convicted child abuser headed to prison for 14 years

A 66-year-old Whitehall man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the repeated sexual assault of a child.

The victim says she was assaulted more than 60 times between the ages of 5 and 10. Investigators say Daniel Stafford admitted to the assaults and he entered a no-contest plea to one of five charges last July. The other four charges were dropped in a plea agreement which was accepted in Chippewa County Circuit Court Thursday. Stafford will have to register as a sex offender.