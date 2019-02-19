With the times comes inevitable change, including some change that is out of the Council's control.

Learning to adapt

The recent government shutdown greatly affected the ebb and flow of the Council's average fluctuations at food pantries, but the nearing future is still unknown.

"It is a big deal, honestly, it changes the dynamics of everything," said Council Executive Director Jennifer Thatcher. "The government has so much volatility, I can't trust that the government is going to stay open."

Thatcher, who works locally at the Pierce County Food Pantry in Ellsworth, has had to adjust the number of volunteers working to adequately serve the increased number of guests. Food orders have increased in volume as well to ensure pantries are well-stocked.

So far, the amount of food Thatcher has ordered for Ellsworth has been adequate for the increased need to supply emergency nutrition. The pantries are designed to feed families for a week or so, not long-term.

"We're just preparing. I'm anticipating that guest growth will go up. I noticed there was a doubling of new guests in Ellsworth. Every day we've had 18-20 families this past month and that's a huge increase compared to 10-12 every day."

A board meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20 to confirm county-wide numbers of guests at other pantries.

Why exactly the increased numbers coincide with the government shutdown cannot be pinpointed, only speculated, Thatcher said.

In accordance with policy, food pantries are not allowed to ask personal questions about employment or personal topics.

Thatcher said guest numbers might have increased during the shutdown because local government workers needed help making ends meet. Other aiding programs like FoodShare offered in Wisconsin were not fully guaranteed federal funds for some time, creating a gap in nutrition supply which food pantries can fill.

"There's no way to tell or know," Thatcher said. "I imagine that they have got to be worried about feeding their kids."

Thatcher has had to reconsider fundraising tactics for the Council with these occurring changes, she said. Relying on monetary donations from small businesses and grants might be needed more than donations from individuals, she said.

"Every dollar donated gets $7 worth of food. The dollars we make stretch farther than a can of food," Thatcher said. "We need greater diversity in our funding."

The Council is not directly tied to federal government funding, but does receive some funding from the county.

"Pierce County has been providing $15,000 of funding to us, just out of the graciousness of their heart. It's not guaranteed funding," Thatcher said. "They've been doing it annually for 20 years and they determine whether they will support it each year."

"It's an effort to aid the most vulnerable," said Director of Pierce County Human Services Ron Schmidt.

20 years of providing

Although the Council has experienced recent uncontrollable change, there have been many new changes since 1999.

The Council has welcomed new additions like the Backpack Program in every school district where there's a pantry located. The Backpack Program originally began at Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth, then later was hosted by the Food Council as it still is today. This program feeds schoolchildren and their families over the weekends through backpacks filled with food.

The most recent new annual program, called Helping Hands for the Holidays, began in the fall of 2018. The program raises money to cover extra food needs for families over the winter holidays.

Turkeys, hams and other traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas foods were purchased close to the holidays using the $3,600 raised at the end of 2018.

"We pursued 55 different businesses (to give donations) and 35 participated for it at the end," Thatcher said. "It was a great way for them to give if they don't know how to give."

Throughout all 20 years of existence, the Council has relied not only on donations and grants to keep them running, but also on the dedication of the volunteers at food pantries and other outlets.

"Thousands of hours have easily been reported," said Kent Brittain, treasurer for the Council.

Just in 2018, there were 3,500 hours in 2018 reported with 65 volunteers working.

"Volunteers are so dedicated and wonderful," Thatcher said. "They are like a second family."

Future changes

There has been discussion of adding another program for the county to offer free food for families. Thatcher said she and Kim Suhr, a pastoral intern at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls, the backpack program in River Falls and Our Neighbors' Place hope to begin a summer extension of the backpack program. The program would have a test run in River Falls and later be started in other communities. A necessary next step for this potential program is to find a central location in town for families to pick up the backpacks filled with snacks and other foods that are easy to pack and carry.