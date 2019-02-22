Meth in the mix with child welfare case overload

There were 40 of these cases in 2018, called Temporary Physical Custody (TPC) cases which required 54 children to be displaced.

Seventy-five percent of these 40 TPC cases involve the presence and use of methamphetamine in the children's homes.

Pierce County Director of Human Services Ron Schmidt gave his 2018 annual report of Child in Need of Protection or Services (CHIPS) statistics at a Jan. 17 board meeting.

Forty of the TPC cases are part of the 62 CHIPS cases reported in 2018. There was a 100 percent increase in CHIPS cases as well, over the past year, Schmidt reported.

"This is a huge increase for the department," he said.

Many other members of the Human Services board voiced their concern at the meeting. A few members said they would be completely unaware of this child welfare and meth issue in the county if they weren't on the board.

The Herald previously reported in February 2017 on the meth epidemic that Pierce County is experiencing. Law enforcement felt the strain of meth's effects both financially and legally in 2017 and it seemingly will continue.

In Human Services, the same can be said.

When there's meth in the home

The presence of methamphetamine and its use in Wisconsin has become more prevalent than ever in recent years.

Meth availability has increased statewide from 250 to 300 percent since 2011 according to a study reported in the Herald in February 2017.

A 2016 meth study conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center and Southeast Wisconsin Threat Analysis Center also stated because of the proximity to Minnesota cities, western Wisconsin counties have easy access to meth.

Understanding meth's effects and signs of use is important to help lower troubling numbers of meth cases in homes, according to local social work professionals.

Dr. Tamara Kincaid is the head of the social work department at University of Wisconsin - River Falls and has experience as a social worker and as the former director of Pierce County Human Services prior to 2012.

"I think we need to be really careful to not demonize substance use," Kincaid said. "The more we demonize it and make it 'us versus them' the less likely people are to seek help. Substance addiction is a symptom of other issues and we really need to support people in getting help for it."

Schmidt said he wants the public to be aware of the signs of meth use and contact law enforcement to report parents if they think they might be using.

"Meth is kind of the substance of the day," Kincaid explained. "The thing about meth is that it's a little tricky; oftentimes, it's not when they're high that it's most dangerous for kids, it's when they're coming down. When they're crashing and they're sleeping for three days."

According to the Meth Project on the KnowMethWI.org site, the following signs of users can be seen:

• Burn marks on fingers or mouth

• Constant talking

• Decreased appetite and unhealthy weight loss

• Dilated pupils even when outside or in a bright room

• Excessive sweating that is not from heat or physical activity

• Jerky, erratic movements, twitching, facial tics, animated or exaggerated mannerisms

• Obsessively picking at hair or skin

• Psychotic behavior (i.e. paranoia, hallucinations, violence)

• Unusual or foul body odor (some may smell like ammonia)

Despite the signs, Kincaid said drug use can often go unreported by social workers as their primary priority is not seeking signs of drug use.

"We don't always have the time or the resources to focus on the underlying issue which oftentimes is substance abuse," Kincaid said. "If they weren't high at that particular time but it's this undercurrent of all of the things that are happening in the family, it doesn't always get identified. Unless a social worker is somewhat savvy in that, we might see someone two or three times before we realize that meth is really an issue here."

Workers are knowledgeable in substance abuse but are primarily concerned about the child's welfare. There are Chemical Dependency Specialists (CDS) who focus on substance use, but federal funds are unavailable for Pierce County social workers to take one with on a case.

Right now, there is access to counselors from the Alcohol and Other Drug Outpatient Clinic Services for referrals.

Dealing with the CHIPS case overload

With the high number of CHIPS cases opened in 2018, it has created a case overload for the county's social workers.

"When you have 62 cases in a year and none of those close, we're full. I'm very concerned about the increase in 2019," Schmidt said in a recent phone interview. "It may very well mean we need additional workers. Many ongoing cases can last up to 22 months."

Currently the department has three workers dedicated to initial assessments. That group of workers is doing investigations on whether maltreatment has occurred, and attend court for investigations.

Another set of three workers is part of the ongoing unit, which takes cases after investigations and help implement permanency plans for parents to make safe changes.

A fourth worker will be hired for this unit soon sometime in late February, Schmidt said.

"That certainly helps, but 2018 had a historic all-time demand," Schmidt said. "While we're happy to have added resources, we'd like to have these case loads at ten cases per worker. One family might have six or seven kids, another case could be a single mother with one kid."

Kincaid said many issues departments have with caseload numbers skyrocketing could be handled with early intervention, which ultimately prevents cases leading to imminent danger situations.

"Having the ability to go out and offer voluntary services at the very first report that we get on a family... (is) helpful," she said. "Not just waiting to respond until an imminent danger situation."

However, funding and additional resources are necessary to support early intervention.

"By our nature, we're involved in a remedial service," Schmidt said. "We're coming after the incident incurred. Our system is geared to respond to reports of child abuse and neglect."

There can be strengths within a family, even those with substance use involved, which social workers can help enhance to prevent further problems, Kincaid said.

Both Schmidt and Kincaid agreed people should also consider opening their home to children who are displaced by becoming foster parents.

Pierce County offers alcohol and drug abuse services which are listed under "Human Services" at www.co.pierce.wi.us