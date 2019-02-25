-----

Driver arrested In Monroe County after 45-minute standoff on I-90

SPARTA -- Authorities in Monroe County say they were able to arrest a man driving a suspected stolen car, but only after a 45-minute standoff Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Interstate 90 near Sparta. The Monroe County Sheriff's Department was contacted by officials in Marquette County and asked to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle. When the traffic stop was made on I-90, the suspect reportedly fired a single shot at law enforcement officers. He refused to surrender but was eventually taken into custody.

-----

17-year-old drug suspect accused of head-butting police officer

MADISON -- Madison police say they were trying to take a 17-year-old drug suspect into custody Saturday afternoon when he head-butted one of the officers.

The suspect's name hasn't been released. Police say they watched him conduct a drug transaction shortly before 5 p.m. and stopped his vehicle a short distance away. A police dog alerted to the presence of drugs. In addition to heroin and cocaine, officers say they found a gun in the vehicle during their search.

-----

Wanted man who taunted Janesville police arrested

JANESVILLE -- Janesville police have arrested a 19-year-old man who taunted them after he was listed as being wanted on the city's Facebook page.

Police say they got multiple tips about Kody Finfrock's whereabouts after he posted the comment, "catch me if yuh can." Finfrock turned himself in Friday night and he was taken into custody on a series of outstanding warrants for domestic violence, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

-----

1 person killed, dozens injured in 131-car pileup on I-41

NEENAH -- One person was killed and more than 70 had to be taken to hospitals as the result of a pile-up on Interstate 41. Buses were being used to transport people off the interstate and to several warming shelters.

Gusting winds created zero visibility on the interstate Sunday morning playing a role in the smash-up involving 131 vehicles. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed the southbound lanes. Blizzard conditions closed several more roads around Wisconsin.

-----

Gov. Evers continues UW tuition freeze in budget plan

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers will call for extending the tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin System as part of the budget plan he will release Thursday.

He also wants to let students who were children when their parents brought them into the U.S. without legal permission pay in-state tuition at UW. Evers would set aside $50,000 to pay for a study of what it would take to create an authority to help Wisconsin residents refinance their student loans.

Republican lawmakers put the tuition freeze into place six years ago.

-----

2 Milwaukee police officers cleared in October shooting case

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has cleared two MPD officers who shot a man during an exchange of gunfire last October.

An investigation determined officers Brady Baker and Edgar Rodriguez were justified in using lethal force. They shot Alonzo L. Smith after he opened fire on them outside a Milwaukee apartment complex. Smith was shot Oct. 10 and he died seven days later.

-----

Heavy snow causing many farm buildings to give way

MADISON -- A retired agriculture expert says several Wisconsin farm buildings have collapsed under the weight of accumulated snow. Farm structures like barns are exempt from state building codes so they often aren't as sturdy as other Wisconsin buildings.

The worst may be yet to come. The weather will likely become more destructive as spring approaches because the snow will be heavier and wetter.

-----

Felony charges could be filed against former state prison workers

GREEN BAY -- Two women who worked at the Green Bay Correctional Institution could face felony charges for smuggling items behind bars to prisoners. The women allegedly brought in drugs, hand sanitizer and food to inmates in exchange for sex.

The investigation was started when a third prison employee filed a sexual assault complaint last month. The hand sanitizer was used to make an alcoholic drink. The women reportedly worked in the prison canteen.

-----

Hales Corner fire captain on leave while scheduling snafu is checked

HALES CORNERS -- Hales Corners police are investigating an incident in the fire department which has a fire captain placed on paid administrative leave.

Village leaders aren't offering too many details about the case. Broadcast reports indicated the Hales Corners Fire Department didn't have a single firefighter on duty who could operate a fire engine last month. A neighboring fire department had to be called to deal with a car fire.

The village administrator says the fire captain responsible for the scheduling error was placed on leave the same day.

-----

Appleton firefighters rescue 3 men trapped by collapsing staircase

APPLETON -- A collapsing staircase trapped three men at an Appleton bar early Friday morning. Those stairs gave way as the men were accessing a sub-basement about 25 feet below the main basement.

Rescuers say they used a mechanical rope rigging system to lower a firefighter to the sub-basement and bring the men up one at a time. Two of the victims had to seek medical treatment for minor injuries. The cause of the collapse hasn't been determined.

-----

Wisconsin State Patrol identifies passenger who died in Dells truck accident

WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says it was the body of 24-year-old Devenna Patterson of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, which was pulled out of Mirror Lake last Monday. She was the passenger in a tractor-trailer truck which veered off Interstate 90 near Wisconsin Dells. The truck had gone more than 100 feet down an embankment and was submerged in the lake. The body of the 39-year-old driver, Timothy Green, was found Sunday in the wreckage.