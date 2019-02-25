Spring Valley water improvements OK'd at $478K

A new 100,000-gallon above ground reservoir will be built along Oak Street near the existing 60,000-gallon reservoir it will replace. The existing reservoir, built in 1954, is undersized and in need of vital repairs, according to Cedar Corp., the village's consulting engineers.

A 2014 inspection detected cracks and deterioration in the existing reservoir's concrete. There was evidence that the reservoir's floor was covered in 4 to 6 inches of sediment which may be entering the distribution system.

Problems the DNR identified with Well #3 included the well seal and corroded discharge piping. The cost of repairs to the reservoir were estimated at $160,000 to $240,000 and wouldn't guarantee a significant increase in its continued use. Instead, the village board decided to have a larger storage facility built which should have a service life of 50 years or more.

Cedar Corp. estimated the reservoir to cost $450,000 to construction and the repairs to Well #3 to cost another $38,000.

The new reservoir will increase the village's water storage capacity to 200,000 gallons which includes the 100,000-gallon water tower built in 1992. The village is currently low on storage capacity, according to Cedar Corp. The village typically uses 100,000 gallons of water daily and 180,000 gallons on peak demand days.

The DNR recommends having storage capacity of at least one day's water usage, which the village would meet with completion of the new reservoir.

Village Clerk Luann Emerson said with Public Service Commission approving the projects on Friday, the village can put them out for bid soon. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed before the next of the year.

"We don't want any of this to continue into 2020," she said Monday, Feb. 25.

One half of the projects' cost will be funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The remainder would be financed by a probable rate increase, which Cedar Corp. estimated at 15 to 20 percent.

By 2021, the village would have a revenue shortfall of about $15,000; a 15 percent rate increase would address the shortfall and provide surplus toward future system improvements and unforeseen repairs, according to Cedar Corp.

Emerson said she was working on a rate increase application but the size of the increase had not been determined as of Monday.

The percentage of water the village pumps but doesn't bill for has nearly doubled from 12.5 percent in 2014 to 23 percent in 2017. Leaky mains or other problems with the distribution system typically cause water loss and unbillable or non-revenue water.

The impact of unbilled water is increased as water sales have declined by 18 percent between 2013 and 2017, and residential customer usage declining by 25 percent during the same time frame, according to PSC.

Last May, the PSC approved construction of a $1.09 million well to replace an aging well that was producing too much sand. At the time, the PSC required the village to conduct a water audit to determine the source of its non-revenue water. The audit was completed late but submitted to the PSC on Jan. 9.

The PSC wants utilities to take corrective action when their non-revenue water exceeds 15 percent of the amount of water pumped.

The audit indicated that Spring Valley's non-revenue water amount totalled 23.5 percent of the water pumped in 2017, or 6 million gallons, at a cost to the utility of $39,597.