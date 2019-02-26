Vaping ban ordinance passed in Prescott

The ordinance reads: "Prohibited possession of vaping device products under age of 18."

Before revisions, the ordinance was prohibiting vaping device products only on school property. It is now expanded to city-wide premises for all minors.

"I like this one much better than the one we had previously," said council member Maureen Otwell at the meeting.

Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels said the push for this ordinance is coming at a time when minors are using vaping products instead of illegally using cigarettes.

"Vaping products have been legal, but they're using nicotine and THC or marijuana oil," Michaels said.

Fines and punishment will follow state laws for tobacco products and substances, Michaels said.

Other business

• The Prescott police department will be receiving three new ballistic vests to replace three which have reached their expiration date. Every five years the vests expire and the city keeps them as property. The council said the police department can purchase them from their budget and will be covered by contingency funds at the end of the year if the budget comes up short.

• The Gathering Place senior activity center was approved to request $2,000 in budgeted proceeds.

• An operator license was approved for Jacob S. Parmeter.

• The parks and public property committee will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 4 with a group heading up a project for building a Fairy Garden Park in Prescott near Ptacek's grocery store.

• Councilmember Galen Seipel thanked The Gathering Place and Janet Cleary, who was present, for all that The Gathering Place does and giving people an opportunity to come together.