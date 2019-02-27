Republicans are expected to block that move. Evers wants to take the responsibility of drawing Wisconsin's political maps away from lawmakers and hand it over to a nonpartisan agency which would be established. Democrats are currently fighting the existing boundaries with a lawsuit. The next round of redistricting will come after the results of the 2020 Census are in.

-----

Woman accused of trying to hire hit man enters no-contest plea

RHINELANDER -- A Rhinelander woman admits she offered three gold rings and $402 in cash to an undercover officer posing as a hit man last year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Megan Danielczak entered a no-contest plea to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide Tuesday in Oneida County Circuit Court. Danielczak wanted her husband dead so she could collect on his life insurance policy. Police were tipped off by a person saying she approached them about a murder-for-hire. No sentencing date has been set.

-----

Oshkosh woman admits she killed 3 infants in 1980s

MILWAUKEE -- On the day a 61-year-old Oshkosh woman was to go on trial for killing three infants, she stopped the court action by pleading guilty.

Nancy Moronez admits she killed her newborn son and two other infants nearly four decades ago. Initially, all three deaths were ruled to be the result of sudden infant death syndrome. When Moronez told her daughter the truth, the daughter went to authorities. The first child -- her son -- was killed at her apartment in Franklin in 1980.

-----

Clintonville woman given 7 years in prison for setting fatal fire

APPLETON-- A woman from the Clintonville area is going to prison for seven years for setting the fire which killed her brother.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dana Nachtrab appeared in an Outagamie County Circuit Courtroom Tuesday. Her brother, 23-year-old Cody T. Nachtrab, had developmental disabilities and she told the court she was "under a great deal of stress." She admitted setting the fire but said she didn't intend for it to spread. She and her daughter escaped the burning home safely.

-----

Travel company to plant 100,000 trees in Wisconsin

MADISON -- A national travel company is planning to plant 100,000 trees in Wisconsin. Orbridge will be working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on the project as part of the DNR's reforestation effort. The company's president and founder says the effort is a way to counteract the carbon footprint made by their buses, cruise ships and the millions of brochures printed each year.

Seattle-based Orbridge chose Wisconsin because of its ties to UW-Madison and the ease of working with the DNR.

-----

Illinois congressman investigated for criticism of Wisconsin governor's decision

MADISON -- An Illinois congressman could face some form of discipline for his critical tweet of Gov. Tony Evers for deciding to pull Wisconsin Guard troops from the Mexican border. Republican Rep. Adam Kingzinger is a pilot with the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He tweeted twice about the decision by the Democratic governor. By doing that, he exposed himself to potential disciplinary action for criticizing Evers who is his commanding officer.

-----

UPDATE -- Surprise guilty plea entered by cop killer just before opening arguments

MILWAUKEE-- The Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury had just been seated Tuesday when a last-minute plea deal was announced.

The man accused of killing Milwaukee police officer Michael Michalski in an ambush stopped the proceedings by pleading guilty. Other charges against Jonathan Copeland Jr. were dropped, but he still faces a life sentence when he returns to court in May.

A visit to the scene of the crime was short-circuited by the plea agreement. Michalski was killed while executing a warrant last July.

-----

Bipartisan bill to cut prescription costs introduced by lawmakers

MADISON -- A bill unveiled in the Wisconsin Legislature Tuesday is aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs and creating more transparency around the true costs of medication.

If passed, Wisconsin would join 33 other states with similar regulations. The bill impacts pharmacy benefit managers. It would eliminate so-called "gag" clauses which keep pharmacists from telling patients about lower-cost options.

-----

Florida authorities look for hit-and-run driver who killed Wisconsin man

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a Wisconsin man near Orlando, Florida.

Witnesses say Robert Henschel of West Bend had run out of gas and his car was sitting on the side of the Beachline turnpike. A woman stopped her car to help the 70-year-old, but a third vehicle hit Henschel and didn't stop. Troopers say they are looking for a maroon Ford Mustang with body damage and a broken side mirror.

-----

Dems say changes to election, campaign finance, ethics laws needed

WASHINGTON, DC -- Congressman Mark Pocan says sweeping reforms are needed to make sure the federal government is working best for the people. House Democrats are backing significant changes to election, campaign finance and ethics laws. They want to allow same-day voter registration and to clear the way for online registration to vote. Conservatives who oppose the changes see them as a federal takeover of elections which are controlled now at the state level.

-----

De Forest man faces federal prison time when he is sentenced in May

MADISON -- A DeForest man faces a federal prison sentence of up to five years when he is sentenced in May.

Eugene Ripp, 66, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He admitted selling firearms without a license to do so between October 2015 and December 2016. ATF agents had warned Ripp he was violating the law when he conducted the sales at gun shows in Wisconsin and nearby states. He sold the weapons under the trade name, "Son of a Gun."

-----

Handrail installation approved at Camp Randall

MADISON -- Fans at Camp Randall Stadium will see new handrails when they show up for the 2019 football season. Some season ticket holders urged the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department to install the railings to assist with climbing and descending stadium stairs. That request was approved by the Department of Administration's Small Projects Program for projects costing $300,000 or less. Work is expected to be mostly complete by August. Administrators have not specified if railings will be installed in every section.