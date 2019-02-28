The coaches have been banned for gag awards handed out at the end of each season mentioning the cheerleaders' breasts and buttocks. The so-called gag awards were called "Big Booty" and "Big Boobie," and several parents had complained.

-----

LakeView Technology Academy student arrested for making threat

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Pleasant Prairie police have arrested an 18-year-old student at LakeView Technology Academy. Investigators say she made an online threat about a possible act of violence on the school's campus Wednesday. Her name hasn't been released. Police say pictures were posted on Instagram showing a man holding a firearm with a threatening comment below. The student was arrested at the school.

-----

Dells resort guest finds stash of used syringes

WISCONSIN DELLS -- A guest at a Wisconsin Dells resort says her boyfriend found a stash of used syringes when a toilet paper holder fell off the wall in their room.

The incident happened Monday at the Polynesian Water Park Hotel. Brooke Abel tells reporters some of the needles weren't capped and a few still had blood visible. Wisconsin Dells police report about 20 used syringes were found.

-----

Evers to reveal changes for juvenile justice ehen budget is released

MADISON -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will include changes to the juvenile justice system in the budget plan he will release later today. The Democrat wants to delay indefinitely the closure of the state's juvenile prison. He also wants to increase the age for charging juveniles as adults from 17 to 18. Only five states join Wisconsin in treating 17-year-old criminals as adults.

Republicans aren't unified with or against Evers' ideas on the topic. The governor says another $200 million will be needed to build replacement prisons for young offenders.

-----

Man sentenced in parking lot rage case

NEW BERLIN -- A man is facing jail time and probation in connection with a case of parking lot rage. John Engebos was sentenced yesterday to 90 days in jail and two years of probation after being convicted of battery and disorderly conduct. The charges stem from an argument over a shopping cart at a Walmart in New Berlin. Engebos faces one more hearing to decide how much he'll have to pay for medical bills.

-----

2 Wisconsin congressmen join effort to block President's national emergency declaration

WASHINGTON, DC -- Republican congressmen Jim Sensenbrenner and Mike Gallagher have voted to block President Trump's national emergency declaration. The measure will be vetoed by the president and the 245-to-182 vote was well below the 290 votes needed to override. Sensenbrenner says he supports building the wall but opposes bypassing Congress. Gallagher says he is worried about the precedent which would be set. The question is now in front of the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.

-----

Early morning fire chases family of 5 outside

MADISON -- Madison firefighters say a family of five was able to escape through a second-floor window when their home started burning.

Crews were called to the location shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. The smoke alarm woke family members up, they grabbed the dog and called 911 as they were getting out. The father went out first, using a tree and garbage bins to lower himself, then the mother handed the children and the dog down one-by-one. She also got out safely before firefighters arrived.

-----

Milwaukee man who tried to join ISIS given 7 years in prison

MILWAUKEE -- The prison sentence is seven years for a Milwaukee man who tried to join the Islamic State.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to give Jason Ludke a 20-year sentence, saying he was a true danger. The defense portrayed the 38-year-old Ludke as a "lost soul," asking for five years. He and a second man were charged with trying to provide support for a foreign terrorist organization in 2016. They had a series of online conversations with what turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

-----

Fond Du Lac police look for attempted murder suspect

FOND DU LAC -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted murder case from Tuesday afternoon.

A 25-year-old Fond du Lac man was shot in the leg during the incident. Police say Mohamed G. Elmhdati should be considered armed and dangerous. They haven't suggested a motive, but they say the shooting wasn't a random crime. A road through a Fond du Lac neighborhood was shut down to traffic for about two hours.

-----

DNR wants to spend nearly $5M to preserve forest roads

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says maintaining Northwoods roads in Iron County would keep the area open for recreation and private logging. The DNR wants to spend $4.8 million on improvements.

The private roads would be open to the public from July through the end of the year, each year. That would offer access to more than 14,000 acres of land most people have never been able to explore. The DNR would purchase an easement to make sure the area would never been broken up and cleared for development.

-----

Wisconsin has 5th highest real estate property taxes In U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC -- A financial website reports Wisconsin residents have the fifth-highest real estate property taxes in the country.

A person living in a home appraised at the state's median value of a little over $169,000 would pay almost $3,300 in property taxes. The national average is less than $2,300. WalletHub.com reports the higher real estate taxes in the country are found in New Jersey and the lowest are in Hawaii.

-----

Forecasters: Winter snows could lead to Spring floods

MILWAUKEE-- All this snow has to go somewhere, and it will most likely end-up in Wisconsin's rivers, lakes and streams.

The National Weather Service yesterday said this winter's snows will likely lead to spring floods. Forecasters say there is more snow across the state this year, much more in some places. That means there is a much larger chance for local flooding once the snow and ice finally melt.