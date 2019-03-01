A press release accused Evers of trying to score political points with his base while gambling with the state's future.

-----

Milwaukee County to stop sharing information with ICE if no warrant

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas is making his first major step away from previous policies concerning illegal immigrants. Lucas says his department won't hold people for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and won't notify the federal agency when it has suspects in its jail.

The sheriff says he will provide the information if a judge signs a warrant, but he's trying to avoid the lawsuits filed in other counties after they held inmates for ICE. Lucas says his focus will be on incarcerating criminals, not law-abiding residents.

-----

Wisconsin Department of Justice charges Fort Atkinson accountant

MADISON -- Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice accused an accountant in Fort Atkinson with preparing at least 83 fraudulent federal and state income tax returns.

Charges were filed against David Zehnder last week. Federal investigators say the criminal activities were conducted between 2013 and 2017 at the A-Z Productivity office in Fort Atkinson. They say Zehnder stole -- or tried to steal -- more than $32,000 dollars of his clients' tax refunds.

-----

Video shows 17-year-old suspect jumping out 2nd story window to get away

JANESVILLE -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says surveillance video shows a 17-year-old suspect jumping through a second-story window of an interview room to get away last October. Teenagers Quantrell D. Schwartzlow fell 12-to-16 feet to the ground and ran off. He was taken into custody a second time about four hours later. The department says metal grates have been installed in the windows to stop future escapes. Schwartzlow is facing two felony charges, including escape.

-----

Former priest violates probation, lands in jail

GREEN BAY -- A former Green Bay priest is in the Brown County Jail for the next eight months for violating the terms of his probation.

Richard Thomas was serving 36 months of supervision after being found guilty of exposing himself to a child in 2016. WBAY-TV says today the Wisconsin Department of Corrections alleges Thomas was seeking out minors at the Bay Motel & Family Restaurant in Green Bay. In a letter the DOC said Thomas had violated rules of supervision by having unapproved verbal and physical contact with children.

-----

Gov. Evers delivers 1st state budget to lawmakers

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers tells Wisconsin lawmakers the state budget is about "putting people first."

The Democrat revealed his spending plan to a joint session of the Legislature Thursday night. Evers is calling for an 8 cent increase in the fuel tax, with higher vehicle title fees and heavy truck registration fees needed to pay for the state's transportation needs.

Many of the Democratic governor's proposals will be dead-on-arrival at the Republican-controlled Legislature. The biggest questions are how much money is devoted to education, prisons, public assistance programs and corporate tax breaks.

-----

Kenosha man indicted for causing death of Illinois State Trooper

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- A 61-year-old Kenosha man has been indicted on a charge of reckless homicide of a police officer and violating Scott's Law in Illinois.

Prosecutors say Scott Larsen caused a January accident on Interstate 294 near Northbrook which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert. In Illinois, Scott's Law requires drivers to slow down and yield to stopped emergency vehicles. Lambert was helping at the scene of another accident when Larsen hit him.

-----

Madison man pleads guilty to felony charge of threatening police

MADISON -- A 36-year-old Madison man has reached a plea agreement with Dane County prosecutors on a felony charge of threatening police.

Officers shot Scott R. Stein Jr. last September when he waved a knife at an officer during a confrontation. Stein recovered. As part of Stein's plea deal, the district attorney's office agrees to ask for no more than four years in prison. He will be sentenced in two months.

-----

Fitchburg School patrons' request to switch districts rejected

FITCHBURG -- A group of school patrons in Fitchburg say they don't know what their next step will be after the Madison Metropolitan School District rejected their request.

The parents living in the Swan Creek neighborhood wanted to switch to the Oregon School District. They say they are surrounded by Oregon schools and it just makes sense.

Public meetings were held this month. Both Oregon and Madison school districts pointed to a 2002 agreement which involved a land swap.

-----

Wisconsin Republican Party returns former leader as executive director

MADISON -- The new executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party held the position once before. Mark Jefferson was announced as the new state party leader Wednesday. He headed the Wisconsin GOP from 2007 to 2011.

This time Jefferson is replacing Mark Morgan, who accepted a position with the National Republican Senate Committee. Jefferson has done work with the Republican National Committee as a regional political director, then later as director of majority retention.

-----

Racine man faces 6 felony charges for sexually assaulting teen

RACINE -- A 68-year-old Racine man was arrested Wednesday after the mother of a teenager found pictures of his private parts on a cell phone.

Investigators say Roy Wright started molesting the victim last October, asking him to come over to his house, play video games and help Wright with his computer. If he is convicted on all six felony charges, Wright could be sentenced to 170 years. The teenager says Wright told him his semen could help cure the older man's cancer.

-----

Milwaukee's July 4th fireworks need sponsorship money

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Independence Day fireworks may go silent this summer. Officials say without a major new backer confirmed by April 1, the fireworks may not return in 2019.

US Bank announced last February that the 2018 display would be its last after nearly 40 years. The 45-minute show costs around $350,000 dollars to put on, and for now, no local businesses have committed to sponsoring the full cost of this year's Fourth of July event.

-----

Appleton woman's death ruled homicide

APPLETON-- The death of an Appleton woman is being ruled a homicide. Lee Ann Dorn was found at an apartment on Valley Road last week and her vehicle was found in Kentucky later in the day.

The driver of the car was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving and Wisconsin authorities are working on his transfer. Police say the suspect had a close relationship with Dorn, but no other details were released.