Darling says she likes Evers' plans for corrections reforms and thinks he has some good ideas about education. On the same program, Democratic Sen. LaTonya Johnson said the Walker administration focused more on business, while Evers focuses on people.

--

Former Packers head coach apologizes for harassing high school ref

Former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy is apologizing for harassing a high school basketball referee.

McCarthy berated a WIAA referee at his stepson's basketball game on Tuesday after Green Bay Notre Dame lost to Pulaski. A complaint was filed and reportedly on Wednesday McCarthy apologized to officials at Notre Dame. The incident comes on the heels of reports that the WIAA is having trouble finding refs due to repeated abuse of referees and officials by parents.

--

DNR says it will work with anglers on removal of ice houses

Permanent shanties are supposed to be off the ice by now, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it will work with owners if they are delayed.

Sunday was the deadline and some shanty owners said that was too soon. The deadline only affects permanent structures on inland waterways south of Highway 64. People struggling to get their shanties removed should call the local conservation warden or the DNR. A portable structure is fine, as long as an angler removes it before leaving.

--

Visitors to be iced out of Apostle Islands caves

Wisconsin Park Service officials say visitors won't be allowed to go out to see the ice caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore again this year.

It has been four years since the public was able to view the spectacle. There's plenty of ice on Lake Superior, but state planners say it is fractured and rough near the caves. The heavy snowfall is also insulating ice, meaning it is soft and slushy, instead of hard and solid. Recent winters have been too warm for safe ice in that area.

--

Annual Eau Claire powwow celebrates Native American culture

A special annual event is celebrating Native American culture in Eau Claire. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire hosted its Education Pow-Wow Saturday in McPhee Center. The event included dance performances and a feast and was a way to bridge the past with 21st-century Native American people. The celebration was presented by the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

--

Flood-prone SW Wis. anticipating spring flooding

The National Weather Service predicts normally flood-prone areas of southwestern Wisconsin will have to deal with high water this spring.

The worse-than-normal flooding can be blamed on the winter snowpack and frozen ground, which goes several inches deep. How bad the flooding gets will depend on how quickly the snow melts and how much rain falls over the next few months. Many local governments in that part of the state are still rebuilding roads and public infrastructure from last summer's flash flooding.

--

UW-Milwaukee professor charged with felony sex assault

Felony sexual assault charges have been filed against a health sciences professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Anthony Azenabor made an initial appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Sunday and entered a not guilty plea. The 58-year-old professor has been ordered to have no contact with two individuals and he isn't allowed on the UW-Milwaukee campus. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 13.