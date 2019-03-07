Spring Valley Village Board briefs: Well testing by DNR

Well project update

The Department of Natural Resources tested Well No. 4 Monday, Feb. 25 and reported there are three requirements that must be fulfilled before it can be operational:

• A valve needs to be reinstalled

• Bacteriological testing must be done

• Chemical tank venting installation has to be completed

After all three are completed and Well No. 4 is operational, Well No. 3 will become backup while Well No. 2 will start to be abandoned.

Large block grant for improvements

The board may be looking at applying for a Community Development block grant which will cover up to 66 percent of cost up to $1 million. Village Clerk Luann Emerson said "this much funding has not been available for 25-30 years." There has been discussion about redoing Eau Galle Road or getting more looping at the north end of town. "That's all in infancy so other things may come up that we do as well," Emerson said.

Police department report

• The recently hired full-time officer Madison Bryan is doing well and has been well-received by the community.

• A crash at Oak and Glade Avenue resulted in damage which will require bridge inspection and repair in spring.

The April board meeting will be held April 8 at 6:15 p.m.