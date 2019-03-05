Pierce County board briefs: ATV routes approved

• In the Town of Union, on County Highway S from 130th Street to 330th Avenue.

• In the Village of Plum City, on County Highway S from Birch Avenue to County Highway U.

• In the Town of Salem, on County Highway A from 270th Avenue to 385th Street.

Highway department equipment approved

A bid for the purchase of a 34,000 pound hydraulic excavator was unanimously approved. The highway department said the equipment "definitely pays for itself" in regard to usage. By approving this item which was amended in the agenda, it gives the department an opportunity to get the equipment a little quicker, Board Chairman Jeff Holst said.

Transfer of funds for budget deficit

The amount of $22,696 was approved for transfer from the general fund to the 2018 treasurer property assessment budget. The Treasurer had not budgeted for a newly hired employee to accept health insurance benefits.

Drug paraphernalia ordinance

The board approved to send a new drug paraphernalia ordinance to a second reading. This ordinance for paraphernalia is equivalent to marijuana penalties and is "probably long overdue" and "just makes sense," said Supervisor Jon Aubart.