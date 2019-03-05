The change is aimed at making it harder for a woman to have an abortion. The new HHS rule bars taxpayer-funded clinics from referring patients to abortion providers. If a court doesn't block it, the new standard goes into effect in May. The suit will be filed in Oregon Tuesday.

--

Assembly committee to hear from public on expungement bill

The Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety will take comments on a bill which would allow some convicts to have their records erased.

The hearing will be held Thursday at the state Capitol. Expungement would be possible only for non-violent offenders and only after the person's sentence has been completed. The change is being considered to help some people who broke the law re-enter society with the possibility of getting a quality job.

--

Evers targets ease of access for voting IDs in DMV order

Wisconsin's governor has issued an executive order aimed at making it easier to get a photo ID for voting.

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered hours to be expanded at DMV offices. He told the Department of Transportation to come up with a plan by the end of the year. It might include keeping DMV offices open evening and weekends — and possibly building at new locations on public transit routes.

--

Governor relents, releases note Walker penned for him

Gov. Tony Evers has changed his mind and released the note he was handed by his predecessor, Scott Walker.

Evers had said the note didn't have to be released because it was personal. The Associated Press filed an open records request. The note advised the new governor to stay connected to his friends, saying they would keep his life grounded and positive. Walker also congratulated

Evers and wished him well.

--

Milwaukee still in mix as discussions continue swirling on 2020 DNC host city

Deciding on a host city for the 2020 Democratic National Convention is apparently going to take a little longer than expected.

Milwaukee, Houston and Miami thought they would hear a decision last week, but that hasn't happened yet. Discussions were still going on as of Monday. The biggest concern for Milwaukee is lack of hotel space. Wisconsin's largest city has about 15,000 rooms within a 20-minute drive from the Fiserv Forum. Houston has 80,000 and Miami about 55,000 that close to their convention sites.

--

UW-Madison produced most doctoral degrees of any university in 2017

UW-Madison is leading the country in awarding doctoral degrees.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced yesterday that the university was ranked first by the National Science Foundation in 2017 with nearly 850 Ph.D. degrees granted. The university moved up from second place in 2016.

--

State agency investigating officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire County

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investing an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire County last weekend.

A sheriff's deputy and an officer with the Augusta Police Department were dispatched Saturday to deal with an agitated man. Authorities say he began fighting as efforts were made to bring him under control. When non-lethal means failed to work, he was shot. The name of the dead man hasn't been released. The officer and the deputy are both on administrative leave.

--

Minn. man caught in sex sting sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Minnesota man caught in a sex sting has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Sanjeev Sewpersaud of Eagan was found guilty of three felony charges. Sewpersaud had responded to an ad from an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old boy. The two exchanged sexual message and Sewpersaud was taken into custody when he traveled to Rice Lake last April. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

--

La Crosse man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing case

A La Crosse man entered a not guilty plea during a Monday preliminary hearing.

Anquin St. Junious is accused of fatally stabbing a man in the back seat of a taxi cab in January. Police investigators and St. Junious' wife offered testimony during the hearing. Prosecutors say he had argued with Virgil Stewart before the stabbing. His wife said she was the one who stabbed Stewart.