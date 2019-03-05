The Resolution 2019-03 adopted to create the CDA will "serve the public interest," according to the resolution, by encouraging sufficiently healthy neighborhoods, employment places and houses with an increase in general property tax base for Ellsworth.

The general powers and duties of the CDA include, according to the by-laws and rules of procedure presented at the board meeting:

• Acquisition of any real or personal property by lease, eminent domain or otherwise.

• Borrowing of money and issuance of bonds, execution of notes, debentures and other forms of indebtedness.

• Employment of personnel.

• Expenditure of any funds in excess of $10,000.

• Amendments, deletions or additions to Section 2 of these By-Laws.

• Performance of duties otherwise performed by the Plan Commission pursuant to Wis. Stat. Sec. 66.1105.

Kim Beebe, a member of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce executive support team, said that this authority would act as any other committee within the village in that the village board would approve its actions.

Village trustee Neal Gulbranson said the sentence about the $10,000 "bothers" him, saying "$10,000 is quite a bit" at the board meeting and would like an amendment made. The dollar amount was omitted from that sentence.

Approvals

• Resolution 2019-01 approving legislative action to authorize the Department of Transportation to issue a permit that allows the West Central Wisconsin Biosolids Facility to haul biosolids in excess of statutory limits. Board President Gerald DeWolfe said Ellsworth is 1 of 10 communities which is sending this resolution to the state.

• Resolution 2019-02 directing Village Clerk Peggy Nelson to give notification of General Records Schedule adoption to the State Archivist.

• Adopt Ordinance #672 amending

• Section 12.05(2)(s) to delete the second sentence which designated the Humane Society of Pierce and St. Croix County Inc. as the current designated Animal Shelter as that entity no longer exists.

• Section 12.06(4)(e)(2)(f) to delete the last sentence which provided a refund of the License Application Fee if the license was not issued.

• Regular operator license for Marissa Deiss.

• Amendment No. 1 to Agreement effective March 6, 2017 between Village of Ellsworth and CBS Squared, Inc. for professional services.

• Conditional use permit renewal for ETZ area, Dr. Tia Sampair, BovEq Veterinary Services LLC.

Other business

• Retiree of public works Richard Harris was not present at the meeting to collect the plaque which is ready for him for acknowledgment.

• Dawn Schulte's retirement from the village of Ellsworth after 17 years was accepted. Schulte worked as an office assistant in the village office.

• Newly hired part-time police officer Jacob Kern submitted his resignation to the police department after a couple days of employment. In his letter he said he has decided to "take another path."

• Nelson reported there is a balance of $55,777.36 in the Village's Revolving Loan Fund as of Jan. 31 and will be working on getting information out to let residents know there are monies to loan out for home improvements.

Committee reports

• A special use permit was approved and granted to Chelsea Leighton (Balazi LLC) to allow residential use in the upper level of a building in a commercial district.

• A conditional use permit was approved and granted to Brem LLC to allow a second unattached garage.

• Lease agreements with O'Neil Farms Inc. and Hines Ranch Inc. were approved to stay the same for the next two years.

• Money from the General Fund will be designated for timber sale to be marked for new Welcome to Ellsworth signs.

• 2019 Cheese Curd Festival sponsorship request was approved and $1,000 will come out of the Cable TV funds.

• All impact fees effective retro to Jan 2, 2019 until Dec. 31, 2019 were waived for all new construction and will be renewed in December 2019.

Police reports

• Total calls for service in 2018 were 3,341 which is down from 2017.

• There were 264 calls for service in February.