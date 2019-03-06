Director of Pierce County Human Services Department Ron Schmidt said he was recently notified that an award is planned.

System Improvement Grants for Early Serious Mental Illness was authorized for application by the Pierce County Human Services Board at a Feb. 21 Human Services board meeting and then forwarded for approval to the Finance and Personnel Committee.

"It's a worthy cause for early mental health detection in school for students ... the schools could not apply on their own and the county applied for it," Schmidt said.

Once the curriculum is bought, the schools will continue to own it. The county will retain $1,000 of the award to cover finance and planning activities related to the grant pass through, according to Schmidt's official request for Finance and Personnel action.

Approvals to move on to county board

• A transfer of funds from contingency was approved by the Finance and Personnel Committee for covering a 2018 budget deficit for Register in Probate Office.

• The job description for accounting assistant positions were proposed by County Administrative Coordinator Jason Matthys and approved for rewriting by the Finance and Personnel Committee.

• A change in supervision and reporting of current office assistants in Human Services was approved from under the assistant finance director to the Human Services management staff.

• Payroll Clerk supervision changes were approved.

• The Remote Work Policy was approved to be expanded to permanently implement remote work after a six-month pilot program was reported to be successful and beneficial. Allison Preble, Pierce County Human Resources Manager, said other employees would like to utilize this opportunity.

• The purchase of a 50-inch television monitor for Master Control of the Jail to watch individual cell cameras was approved to be taken from the Jail Assessment Fund.

• A jail kitchen heating/cooling proposal from TRANE in the amount of $23,334 was approved to be funded from the Jail/ Sheriff's Department Building Project Fund.