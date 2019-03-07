No carnival for 2019 RF Days

"We have evaluated over 14 different proposed sites," Blasius said. "At this point all of them have been eliminated for various reasons."

She said the chamber considered things like access to power and water, overhead utility lines, permission from property owners, impact on businesses and residents, overhead tree canopies, and having a large enough space for the carnival.

Blasius said about $30,000 was spent at last year's carnival either on rides or food.

Instead of the carnival this year, Blasius said, the chamber is focusing its efforts into the already-existing, family-friendly activities that will take place during River Falls Days.

"If there's an individual or an organization that is interested in running additional activities," Blaisus said, "my door is always open and I would welcome them to give me a call."

Blasius can be reached at 715-425-2533.

Room tax increase

The council voted to increase the city's room tax from 5 percent to 6 percent. The city currently budgets around $130,000 in room tax revenues per year; $91,000 of that goes to the Chamber of Commerce. The rest, retained by the city, goes to city support for tourism efforts.

These funds support events like the Bacon Bash, River Falls Days, and the Bluegrass Festival.

A 1 percent increase is expected to generate abou $24,000 in additional room tax revenue. Of that $7,000 would go to the city and $17,000 to the Chamber.

Council Member Hal Watson pointed out that that additional $7,000 going to the city would help cover the cost of in-kind contributions such as labor for large festivals. He said those costs are not fully covered by room taxes at this time.

Strategic Plan

The council heard a report from Brandt Johnson, assistant to the city administrator, on the city's strategic plan. He said 2018 was the first year of the updated strategic plan, which was passed in July of last year.

The new strategic plan includes four goals: Connecting the community, economic vitality, financial sustainability and quality municipal services.

Legislative priorities

The council set a list of priorities for issues set to be considered by the Wisconsin State Legislature for 2019-2020, which could affect municipal governments.

These priorities are meant to guide city staff and council interactions with legislators throughout the session.

These priorities include:

• Legislation to allow for true biennial budgeting, including multi-year levies

• Allow for financing of 10+ years without a referendum

• Support increased funding for state-local transportation systems

• Support legislation that closes dark store loopholes

• Support legislation that removes barriers preventing TID's from sharing tax increments

• Increase the ACT 150 required county reimbursement level that currently stands at 70 percent

• Support legislation that increases the availability of emergency detention beds in western Wisconsin

• Enact legislation that allows for prepaid electric and water billing.

• Support legislation that eliminates the town incorporation loophole

Glen Park bids

The city awarded a bid for Glen Park site improvements to Haas Sons, Inc. and selected Vortex as the splash pad equipment supplier, and authorized ISG for professional services to oversee construction.

These bids are for work called for by the Glen Park Master Plan. Haas Sons, Inc. had the lowest bid. The total cost approved was $1,482,510.58 for Glen Park site improvements.

The Depot/City Station

The council approved right-of-way vacations for "The Depot" and "City Station" housing developments set to begin construction on Clark and Cedar streets.

These right-of-way vacations include part of Clark Street between Cedar and Pine streets, and part of River Street. This will provide buildable space and room for utilities.

UWRF substation rebuild

UW-River Falls has its own dedicated electric substation. The council approved allowing the city administrator to finalize an agreement with UWRF to procure the equipment, cables and labor necessary to help the university complete its electric substation rebuild project.

Work is set to begin in Spring 2019, and finish by fall of 2020.

The agreement with UWRF is expected to include 100 percent reimbursement for River Falls Municipal Utility equipment, materials, labor, engineering and overhead up to $500,000.