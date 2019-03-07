--

Analysts: State may not get any size Foxconn plant

Analysts in the flat-panel industry say Wisconsin may not get a Foxconn plant of any size.

The Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer originally agreed to a massive manufacturing campus capable of producing outsized flat-screen monitors used in large TVs and liquid-crystal displays. Veterans in the industry are skeptical Foxconn will build even a smaller scale plant in the state. The chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation that negotiated the 2017 contract is confident of assurances by Foxconn that a plant will be built.

--

Elizabeth Smart headed to Barron to speak about experience as survivor

The former victim of a high-profile kidnapping will speak at an event to be held at the Barron Area Community Center a week from Friday.

Elizabeth Smart will talk about her experience when she was taken from her Salt Lake City home nearly 17 years ago. The March 15 event is being held to help people living near Barron deal with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents. Smart will share her experience and talk about moving forward from such a traumatic incident.

--

Assembly speaker rolls out suicide prevention task force

House Speaker Robin Vos announced the creation of a task force focused on suicide prevention.

The task force will use informed research to make policy recommendations and attempt to reverse the increasing trend of suicides seen in Wisconsin. “Even with its complexity, I hope that we can find better ways to address this issue," Vos said. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 700 Wisconsinites die by suicide every year. Adults between the ages of 45 and 54 have the highest rate of suicide and it is most prevalent in adult males.

--

Man arrested after allegedly leading cops on 5-hour chase

A police dog finally tracked down a suspect after a five-hour search in the Village of Pulaski Tuesday night.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Williams is accused of breaking into several vehicles and homes while he was trying to get away from authorities. In one case, a family found him in the kitchen shaking and crying and bleeding from a hand injury. Williams was arrested shortly after midnight, five hours after the initial 911 call. Charges have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

--

Workplace fatality occurred just 2 days after son’s birth

The family of a construction worker who died when he fell down a seven-story elevator shaft says the fatal accident happened just two days after his son was born.

Thirty-two-year-old skid steer operator Anthony Azarian was working in the downtown Milwaukee Coakley building Monday. Azarian's death marks the second time the family in Racine has lost one of its members to a fatal accident at a work site. His uncle, Tony Azarian, was killed in a trench collapse in Caledonia nearly 20 years ago.