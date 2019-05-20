A public hearing was held for the agenda item, but no public comment was made. A unanimous vote passed the request.

The 4-acre sand mine is owned by Tommy and Michelle Heath and has been used before for personal and agricultural use which did not require a permit.

According to the staff report from the Land Management Committee, about 90,000-95,000 cubic yards of material will be removed.

Greg Bechel, who would be operating the sand processing at the site, said the sand would be used for agriculture and personal construction uses.

Issues pertaining to the request:

• The legal description for this property is in the southwest ¼ of the southeast ¼ in section 27 T25N, R15W in the Town of Union. The property is zoned Agriculture-Residential.

• Neighboring properties are zoned Agriculture-Residential. Surrounding land uses are agricultural, woodlands and residential.

• The total extent of the mine would be approximately 4.2 acres. Access to the mine is to be off County Road U.

• The applicant is proposing to remove material from a hillside. The site has moderately steep slopes with approximately 40 feet of relief.

• The site will be internally drained. No more than 1 acre is proposed to be open at any one time.

• Sand would be extracted utilizing excavating equipment and trucks. Sand screening equipment is to be placed on the site when necessary. No other processing would take place onsite. No structures are proposed. There will be no blasting on site.

• Hours of operation are proposed to be daylight hours, with an occasional Saturday. (The application does not provide any additional details regarding hours. The Land Management Committee may wish to establish hours for weekdays or Saturdays in condition number six.)

• Mining is proposed to occur approximately 450 feet from the nearest property line. Pierce County Nonmetallic Mining Policy requires a 100-foot setback will be maintained from property lines and 200 feet from all existing residences.

• Floodplain is present on the property. No mining will take place in the floodplain.

• A reclamation plan for the mining area was submitted and satisfies the requirements of PCC 241. The post mining land use is to be agriculture and natural area. All overburden and topsoil will be stored on site and used for final reclamation. All slopes will be reclaimed to 3:1. Topsoil will be replaced at a depth of 3-6 inches.

• The area not returned to agricultural use will be seeded using Department of Transportation seed mixtures. Silt fence or other erosion control measures will be used as needed.

• A driveway permit from the Pierce County Highway Department will be needed to enable access to County Road U.

• The Pierce County Highway Commissioner has expressed concerns about a new mining operation accessing onto County Road U and the condition of the road.

• The Town of Union recommended approval of this request on April 16, 2019. No concerns or recommended conditions were listed.