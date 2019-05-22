The prosecution says the trial shouldn't move, but a jury made up of members from outside the county could be selected to ensure impartiality. Treu is accused of huffing chemicals before he killed 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle, plus Haylee's mother Sara Jo Schneider.

Charges filed in Milwaukee fatal shooting last weekend

MILWAUKEE -- A 21-year-old Milwaukee man faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting last weekend.

Devon Sandifer died of a gunshot wound to the chest early Sunday morning. Witnesses tell police three men were just hanging out when Dangelo Baker threatened the 23-year-old victim. Sandifer's daughter says shortly after that she heard the shot. A boy who lives in the apartment building saw the shooting and identified Baker as the shooter.

Joint Finance Committee OKs raises for prison workers

MADISON -- Republican members of the Joint Finance Committee have signed off on raises for workers in Wisconsin prisons.

Tuesday's approval of the $37 million expenditure takes the starting wage for prison guards from $16.65 to $19 per hour. Republicans approved the raise after setting aside similar legislation backed by the governor.

Even though the new bill gives prison guards a bigger pay hike, the four Democrats on the committee voted "no." Prison officials have said for years they need more money to retain and recruit prison guards.

Underage girl says she was drugged, didn't give permission for sex

HATLEY -- A 17-year-old girl tells investigators with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office she was drugged before a man and his son had sex with her.

Fifty-eight-year-old Scott Filtz has entered a guilty plea to a charge of having sex with an underage girl and exposing himself. The girl says she didn't knowingly give either man permission to have sex with her. The son, Raymond Filtz, is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Evers will veto all 4 anti-abortion bills passed by Wisconsin Assembly

MADISON -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says the state shouldn't be limiting the right for women to make their own health care decisions.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday he will veto all four anti-abortion laws passed by the state Assembly. The Wisconsin Senate is expected to take up the measures some time in June.

Evers' announcement came on the same day "Stop the Abortion Ban" protests were held nationwide.

Milwaukee aldermen put $52M streetcar expansion plan on hold

MILWAUKEE -- A disagreement over how far Milwaukee's streetcar service would be expanded has the idea on hold.

Alderman Bob Bauman wants the line extended another eight-tenths of a mile to Walker's Point, but that's not in the current $52 million plan.

Any delay could keep the expansion from being completed before the 2020 Democratic National Convention. If aldermen and city staff members can come up with a compromise, a vote is still possible at Thursday's full council meeting.

Shooting outside Pleasant Prairie restaurant leaves 19-year-old man dead

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Police say no arrests have been made in a fatal shooting outside a restaurant in Pleasant Prairie.

Nineteen-year-old Khaled M. Alchaar was taken to Froedtert South Hospital, but he died. No other injuries were reported. Witnesses say they heard gunshots, then saw a man running and possibly hiding in some bushes. Investigators haven't speculated about what led to the shooting outside Cheddar's at about 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Beloit: Illegal dumping is still an issue

BELOIT -- Beloit leaders say they think the people doing all the illegal dumping come from somewhere else. Couches, furniture, televisions -- all have been dumped on the city's west side.

People who get caught could face a fine of up to $1,000. Residents living near the dump sites have suggested the installation of trail cameras, but they could easily be damaged or stolen. This is said to be a popular time of year for dumping.

Racine County judge suspended for ‘unethical’ behavior

MADISON -- On a unanimous vote, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a judge in Racine County for what it calls "obviously unethical" behavior.

The order issued Tuesday cited two cases from 2014 which were tried before Judge Michael Piontek. In one of the cases, Piontek called the prosecutor without notifying the defense attorney. In another, he did an independent internet investigation and relied on incorrect information when he passed sentence.

Congressman Pocan calls for impeachment inquiry iInto President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC -- Congressman Mark Pocan is calling for the start of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Wisconsin Democrat issued a news release Tuesday in response to former White House counsel Don McGahn's refusal to testify before the U.S. House about the Russia investigation. Pocan said, "Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President’s appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry."

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan became the first Republican to call for the impeachment of President Trump over the weekend.

Body discovered in vehicle found in Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH -- Authorities in east-central Wisconsin are investigating the discovery of a body in a vehicle found in Lake Winnebago.

Oshkosh police say the car was located in the water Monday about 150 yards from the Bowen Street Fishing Dock. Officers say damage to the rail of the dock appeared to have been caused by the vehicle.

Dive teams searched the water and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office used sonar to find the vehicle with a victim inside. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to do an autopsy Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Report: 1/3 of alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities happen April to June

WASHINGTON, DC -- A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finds one-third of all alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities happen between April and June.

It's prom and graduation season and that means more teenagers will be out on Wisconsin roads. That also often means they will be drinking.

The Drug-Free Action Alliance is backing a public awareness campaign to have parents talk to their children about the dangers of drinking and driving.

1-year-old child tests positive for meth

MERRILL -- A 23-year-old Merrill man returns to Lincoln County Circuit Court next week for an appearance connected to his child neglect case. Prosecutors say his 1-year-old child tested positive for meth.

Cody Urbas reportedly told investigators it was his fault because he was the only person in the house who used meth. Urbas said he spilled the drug on the bathroom floor and he thinks that's how the child ingested it. The child's medical condition hasn't been released.