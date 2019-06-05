• Quinn's Motors: 132 feet of curb and gutter on Oak Street and 990 square feet of sidewalk on Main Street

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9060: 450 square feet of sidewalk on Plum Street

• Walter's-Eaton's Electric, Plumbing, Heating and AC: 450 square feet of sidewalk.

• Humble Avenue, grind/ relay, Terrace Ave. grind (mill)/ relay, Crest Lane micro seal.

• Rebuilding Anderson retaining wall at 354 W. Warner St.

Building inspector, zoning administrator appointed

Todd Dolan from All-Croix Inspections, Corp. was unanimously approved by the board to be appointed as the building inspector and zoning administrator for residential and commercial permit issuance and inspections, adding a 10% fee for Village Administration. There was an amendment to the motion which stated Dolan must submit an addendum to his originally proposed contract to include zoning administrator duties and compensation. After this is completed, he will serve as both inspector and administrator.

Resolutions passed

• Resolution #2019-05 was passed unanimously, which outlined budget amendments for the village's 2019 budget as follows:

• The sum of $1,648.50 transferred from Library Impact Fee Account to Fund Balance Applied for Library Building/ Space Architectural fees.

• The sum of $1,200 transferred from Cable TV Franchise Fees reserved fund to Recreation Programs/ donations account for 2019 Senior Grad Nite $200 donation and for 2019 Cheese Curd Festival Sponsorship under Culture, Recreation, Education expenditures.

• Resolution #2019-04 was passed unanimously. This compliance maintenance resolution informs the Department of Natural Resources that the following actions were taken by the village board:

• Reviewed the compliance maintenance annual report. The Ellsworth Wastewater Treatment Facility received all grade "A's" resulting in a "4.00 G.P.A." in 2018 for their report.

• Set or the following actions necessary to maintain effluent requirements: The village board instructs its operator-in-charge to take any and all action necessary to prevent effluent violations and more specifically certifies that the village will abide by all Department of Natural Resource regulations relating to effluent discharge and instructs its operator-in-charge to adhere and follow said regulations as well.

Licenses approved

• All new and renewal operator licenses effective July 1, 2019- June 30, 2021 were approved.

• All dance licenses were approved.

• All class "A" and class "B" liquor and beer licenses effective July 1, 2019- June 30, 2020 were approved.

• All cigarette and tobacco product licenses effective July 1, 2019- June 30, 2020 were approved.

Retiree Dawn Schulte and long-time employee Greg Engeset recognized

• The board had planned to recognize village office assistant Dawn Schulte after 17 years of employment, but Schulte was not present at the meeting to accept her plaque.

• President Gerald DeWolfe verbally honored Public Works Director Greg Engeset for his many years of employment with the village. He has worked exactly 45 years.

Other committee reports

• A conditional use permit was approved for Jeff and Kristie Miller for a second unattached garage.

• 2019 loader and 2019 grader equipment was approved for purchasing.

• A variance to permit construction of a new unattached garage was approved for Matthew and Maria Stress.

• The Board of Appeals tabled an action for a public hearing and investigation of the petition appeal of Brem LLC until Greg Engeset can attend a meeting. The purpose will be to hear and decide an appeal where the zoning administrator has denied a building permit for an attached garage addition.

• The Board of Appeals denied a variance for a larger unattached garage addition to Chris and Jasmine Kyser.