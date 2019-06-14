The GOP plan would cut taxes on the average taxpayer by about $75 per year. The proposal is less than half the size of Gov. Tony Evers' $833 million tax cut and the budget rejects many of the Democratic governor's top priorities. Republicans also passed a separate bill that uses internet sales tax collections to reduce income tax by another $157 million. The GOP committee also refused to support Evers' new child care tax credit which would have saved parents about $10 million a year.

--

Speaker: Lawmakers may just wait if budget isn’t signed

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it could be months before the state has a new budget if the governor vetoes the current two-year plan.

Vos says it would be a "huge mistake" if Gov. Tony Evers vetoes the entire budget. Vos says lawmakers might not return to Madison until September. The blueprint drawn up by the Joint Finance Committee is to be delivered to Evers by the end of the month. If there's no agreement July 1, the current budget stays in effect until a new one is passed and approved.

--

Wood County deputy shot by colleague while trying to help suicidal man

The Department of Justice has determined a Wood County deputy who was shot this week while trying to help a suicidal man was hit by a colleague.

The 32-year-old man grabbed a knife while he was talking to a crisis interventionist and a struggle commenced. One of the responding deputies fired shots which hit the man, the other deputy, and a third person. No names have been released and the two deputies are on paid administrative leave.

--

AED used to revive heart attack victim while riding down I-90

The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers used an automated external defibrillator on a heart attack victim to save his life Thursday.

A woman driving down Interstate 90 called the DeForest post and said she needed help for her husband. Troopers gave her directions and had the AED ready when she arrived. The man wasn't breathing and had no pulse, but the use of the device and CPR helped re-establish a heart rhythm.

--

New conviction may tack on 20 more years of prison time for inmate

A prison inmate serving time for robbery — who is supposed to get out in 2021 — will have to wait a little while longer for freedom.

Twenty-four-year-old Keenan Brown has been found guilty of robbery and substantial battery in Dodge County Circuit Court. Brown and another man got away with $90 after beating the victim so badly he suffered bleeding on the brain and lost consciousness. Brown's DNA was found on the victim's recovered wallet and his clothing. Twenty years could be tacked onto his current sentence.

--

Outagamie County DA decides officers used reasonable force

The Outagamie County district attorney has ruled Appleton police officers used reasonable force during a double-fatal shooting at the Valley Transit Center last month. Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard was fatally wounded when 47-year-old Ruben Houston of Wausau started shooting. D-A Melinda Tempelis says Sergeant Christopher Biese and Officer Paul Christensen acted properly when they shot Houston to death. Christensen and a woman who had been used as a human shield survived their wounds.