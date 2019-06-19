In Racine, a manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot and killed Officer John Hetland. Investigators say Hetland attempted to stop an armed robbery at Teezers bar at 9:40 p.m. Monday. Officers are reviewing surveillance video. Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement, "the loss of two police officers—two people who worked to keep communities safe—is a tragedy. My condolences to their family and friends and to the Racine and Milwaukee Police Departments."

--

Median home price for Wis. homes hits milestone

The Wisconsin Realtors Association reports the median sales price for a home in the state has topped $200,000 for the first time. The biggest increase was in the southeastern part of Wisconsin. A study by the WRA puts the median price at $203,000. The new price point is called good news for people who want to sell.

--

GOP or governor: Property taxes the same under both budget plans

The Legislative Audit Bureau reports property taxes would be the same under the budget plan approved by lawmakers as they would under the governor's proposal.

The Tuesday report shows the average tax bill would go up 2 percent in the first year and 1.6 percent in the second — under both budgets. The report only deals with averages because the actual tax bill can vary widely depending on where a person lives. Gov. Tony Evers' broad veto powers make all projections difficult.

--

Suspect injures 4 cops in Madison

Madison police say a 31-year-old domestic violence suspect injured four officers during an attack Tuesday morning.

Davarius Riggins is accused of attacking them while they were accompanying his alleged victim so she could retrieve some of her possessions from an apartment. Riggins faces three felony charges in the attack on the officers and additional charges for the domestic violence incident. All of the injuries were minor and the officers' names haven't been released.

--

Drug raid turns up 30 arrests, including brother of former Packers star

A big drug roundup resulted in the arrest of 30 people, including the brother of former Packers star Charles Woodson.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jonathan Patton is the owner-operator of Cover-2 Sports Bar and Lounge. Another defendant is 29-year-old Stephanie Ortiz, co-founder of Black Lives United in Green Bay and an advocate for efforts to end domestic abuse. State, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies worked on the investigation.

--

Bill on ‘small cell’ 5G technology headed to Evers

Supporters of a bill limiting regulation of 5G technology say Wisconsin has been at a competitive disadvantage because nearby states have similar laws already in place.

Tuesday's approval by the Assembly follows a similar Senate vote earlier this month. The legislation creates a regulatory framework for what is also called "small cell technology." It restricts the ways local governments can regulate or attach fees.

--

Madison mayor, council members oppose Trump immigration proposal

City officials in Madison oppose President Donald Trump's plan to remove millions of immigrants who are in the United States illegally next week.

Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway and council members Shiva Bidar and Barbara Harrington-McKinney said in a statement,"it's unfortunate that President Trump continues to threaten immigrant communities." They vow to stand with the immigrant community and work collaboratively with community leaders to respond to any increase in ICE enforcement. They also said, "we fully understand that we all benefit because our immigrant friends and neighbors are here, and support their efforts to live, work and raise a family in Madison and the surrounding area."