Plum City School Board discussed upcoming changes and goals for next year at a June 17 meeting where community members voiced questions, concerns and comments.

Board member and staff departures

Shirley Gilles was recognized with an engraved plaque and a round of applause at the meeting for having served 27 years on the Plum City School Board. Gilles held the position of board clerk.

The school board had previously addressed concerns regarding the departure of three teachers from the district at a May 20 board meeting. Superintendent Amy Vesperman said at the June 17 meeting two more teachers reportedly will be leaving.

Attempts to verify this number or receive names of teachers from Vesperman by June 21 were unsuccessful.

Roxanne Gilles, Plum City village clerk, stood and asked the board if Vesperman had conducted exit interviews to gather reasons for teachers leaving and if the board was taking steps to retain staff.

"I talk to them," Vesperman said. "At this time I don't think we'll have anymore (teachers) leaving. The ones that have left have pretty good reasons and more of them have to do with personal things and travel than not being satisfied."

Finding a single reason for why teachers are leaving the district is difficult to pinpoint, board president Jeffrey Heit said.

"We do hear what's going on in the background. Some are getting married, some are getting tired of driving a long time. There's some of them that are having a hard time with some parents. There are very vocal parents who go on social media or go to the paper instead of to the teacher and trying to figure out what's going on. There's a little bit of that, too. It's not just one thing," he said.

"I think we need to be positive on things," Donna McDonough, president of Plum City Youth Sports said. "The more that we're positive and can help everyone else be positive, that may help as well and help the teachers and just encourage them."

"We want to make sure that we're going in the right direction," parent Leah Gilles said. Gilles had recently re-enrolled her child in the district after removing them earlier. "We've seen change over the year. We thought it was a great thing to have a dean of students (at the elementary), someone we could directly connect with."

New hires in elementary and middle-high school

A new Dean of Students at the elementary school will be in place for next year as Angie Laehn, who took up the position in January 2019, will be returning to a teaching position.

Jeremy Kerg, the new middle-high school principal, was introduced by the school board to the audience. Kerg will be taking the place of Michael Kennedy, focusing efforts as a principal on grades 6-12.

Kerg, who went to high school in Elmwood, said he has experience as a career advisor at White Bear Lake Area Schools in Minnesota and as an athletic director at St. Croix Central School District. Kerg also holds credentials as a guidance counselor and for college preparation and workforce development for high school upperclassmen.

He looks forward to focusing on positive communication between parents, staff and students and honing in on mental health he said at the meeting.

"I'll be doing a lot of listening and being someone you can talk to," Kerg said to the audience.

Memorial to be built for student in fatal car crash

Caleb Bylander, a former student, will be honored with the building of a memorial site.

The 16-year-old Plum City honor roll student and athlete lost his life in a car accident in February 2019.

John Henn, a junior at Plum City High School and president of the Plum City Future Farmers of America and the National Honor Society, presented the idea at the board meeting. His proposal was met with positive feedback and was approved unanimously to move forward with the project which includes implementing a flag, dedicated benches and a garden.

Henn said there are funds already in place to create the space and labor will be volunteered.

Improvements to Middle-High building

The board discussed preferences for new lockers in the middle school, weighing options which included different style hinges and plastic or metal material.

A bid from Scholastic Equipment Company for their piano hinge metal lockers was approved.

A new water pressure tank was approved to be replaced after many years of wear and tear. The school's water will be shut off for no more than one day before the school year starts to complete the replacement.

Lindus Construction took final measurements of windows on June 5 and the order of new windows will take two weeks to be shipped, according to Custodial and Maintenance Director Eric Kannel. An appointment will be scheduled within the coming weeks to begin replacing the windows in the middle-high school building.

Maintenance painting in the school and parking lot blacktopping will be completed and the board will await more bids on a carpet replacement project.

Policy updates and communication needs

Vesperman said one of her goals for next year will be to educate about policies and systems and keeping open communication with parents.

"Being new in the community, it seems like there's a lot of misinformation or miscommunication, or just not even knowing how processes or systems work. The more that you can ask questions or call me at anytime or if there's ideas on how to better educate the community on what we're doing," Vesperman said.

The open house event leading up to the beginning of the school year will include an educational session on the new Skyward management program for parents and students.

The board voted unanimously to approve the pursuit of revising school policies in need of updating through North Eastern Ohio Learning Associates (NEOLA). NEOLA serves school districts by partnering with them to define a direction for their district policies and remain up-to-date on laws and regulations.

Vesperman will be working between the NEOLA representative, the board and Plum City School District Business Manager Suzi Gould.

The board also received a report of the week-long teacher inservice from Vesperman. Vesperman said the handbooks were updated, a vision for Skyward was discussed and revised processes for disciplinary action and detentions were detailed.

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), will be an integral part of Plum City district's behavioral processes. With this system, students will not only receive discipline but faculty will be reinforcing positive behavior and individual care.

Kerg and Vesperman said behavioral reports should be filed as supportive evidence for cases and discipline will also focus on the root causes of issues rather than just punishment.

"A lot of changes are happening right now so it's a perfect time to educate everybody," Vesperman said. "The things you're concerned about, we're concerned about as well."