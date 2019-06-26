Red Wing police also responded Wednesday to a report of a man with a firearm on East Fourth Street. There has been no indication from authorities that the incident is related to Tuesday's shooting.

Original story below:

A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Tuesday night in Red Wing was taken into custody Wednesday, June 26, at a Woodbury hotel, authorities said.

Woodbury police were alerted that the unidentified suspect was possibly at the Key Inn on Wooddale Drive in Woodbury, according to a Woodbury Public Safety news release. Authorities determined the suspect was inside a hotel room. Because the suspect was considered violent, Washington County SWAT evacuated adjacent rooms and eventually took the suspect into custody.

No injuries were reported in the apprehension, the news release states.

The suspect was transported to Goodhue County Jail.

Red Wing police responded to a 911 call Tuesday after 6:30 p.m. of a single gunshot victim. The victim, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

This is a developing story.