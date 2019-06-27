--

Barron County man who broke into Closs home sentenced to probation

A 33-year-old Cameron man will be on probation for two years for breaking into the home of abducted teenager Jayme Closs while she was still missing.

Kyle Jaenke-Annis was sentenced Wednesday. He had been accused of burglarizing the home last October. Investigators say he took several items of clothing belonging to the 13-year-old kidnapping victim. A deputy caught him inside the home 12 days after James and Denise Closs were discovered shot to death. Jaenke-Annis was cleared of any involvement in the murders.

Proposed budget would make room for direct sales of Tesla vehicles

The new state budget will make it easier for Wisconsin customers to get that Tesla they want.

The Assembly approved the state's two-year spending plan Tuesday and it now goes on to the Senate. The new budget allows the electric car maker to sell directly to customers. In the past, Tesla has been required to sell its cars through a dealer.

Boy, 12, drowns in pond while releasing turtle

A 12-year-old boy is the victim of an apparent drowning in Kaukauna in northeast Wisconsin.

Police say Dillon Tapio and three brothers were releasing a turtle in a pond Tuesday evening when three of them fell into the water. A woman jumped into the pond and pulled two brothers to safety, but no one saw Dillon go under. A dive team searched the water and later found the boy. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His parents said Dillon would have turned 13 on Thursday. The incident is still under investigation.

Madison becoming craft-beer brewery Mecca

Craft beers are skyrocketing in popularity and three of the best cities for opening a brewery are located in Wisconsin.

An analysis has ranked Madison second-best in the United States. The Brewers Association reports the number of craft breweries has grown by 367 percent over the last 11 years. Madison was ranked high based on its business environment and expense to start that kind of business. La Crosse was ranked No. 9 and Milwaukee was 23rd on the list of 180 cities.

Senate gives Evers some of time he requested for youth prison

The deadline for closing Wisconsin's troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison has been extended by six months.

The state Senate passed a bill Wednesday responding to a request. Gov. Tony Evers had said the Jan. 1, 2021, deadline was too aggressive, so lawmakers tacked on six months. The facilities for juvenile boys and girls have been hounded by charges of guard-on-prisoner abuse. The state plans to create smaller locations for young offenders to be held closer to their homes.

Adams County deputy rescues woman from Wisconsin River

An Adams County deputy rescued a woman from the Wisconsin River in the town of Springville.

Deputies had been contacted early Wednesday morning about a person struggling in the river near the Highway 82 bridge. The victim's name hasn't been released. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She is also undergoing a mental health evaluation.