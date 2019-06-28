--

Wis. pols react to SCOTUS ruling on gerrymandering

Wisconsin politicians are reacting to Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal courts have no role in partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts.

Gov. Tony Evers called the ruling "devastating for our democracy and the notion that "people should come before politics." The Democratic governor vows to fight for nonpartisan redistricting and to veto gerrymandered maps that arrive on his desk.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald — both Republicans — said in a statement, "the Supreme Court has now confirmed what we have said all along - that it was not a matter for the federal courts to second guess the legislature on these issues." The legislative leaders hope the ruling puts an end to the litigation on redistricting in Wisconsin.

--

Johnson: ‘I don’t want to see another picture like that on the U.S. border’

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he wants to help asylum seekers flooding over the southern border.

Referring to a photo of a father and daughter who drowned, the Wisconsin Republican said Thursday, "I don't want to see another picture like that on the U.S. border." Johnson says the country needs more immigrants to grow its economy, but their entry has to be legal. He is the chair of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

--

Arrest made in slaying of Racine police officer

Authorities in Racine County confirm they have the suspect in the shooting death of Police Officer John Hetland in custody.

The man's name hasn't been released. He was taken into custody in Milwaukee. Hetland was off-duty when he tried to stop an armed robbery at a restaurant June 17. The officer was a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department.

--

3 boaters barely make it to safety when strong storm hits Lake Onalaska

Three young boaters on Lake Onalaska were racing for shore in a storm when their boat started to fill with water.

Emergency responders say they got a call Thursday at about 1:15 p.m. A person living nearby says it was obvious the struggling boat wasn't going to make it to the landing, so she guided them to her private dock. La Crosse County authorities say the boat never capsized, nobody fell in the water and no injuries were reported.