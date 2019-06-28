But Police Chief John DuBois, who will be leaving the department July 1, said there may be legal issues with the new responsibility.

The item had appeared on an earlier agenda, but was present on a June 27 village meeting agenda and open for discussion.

Village Board President Marsha Brunkhorst said the responsibility would be added to Madison Bryan's position. Bryan was hired as a full-time officer in February 2019 and would be trained by public works to complete the process.

Bryan said at the meeting she would agree to the new duty.

"There are two reasons now for me," Brunkhorst said. "One, if we're sticking to going down to two people (in public works) and there's still goings-on, to help with that. But the other piece is we still have a pretty new person (on the police force). I believe that it's a good thing for the people in this town to see our police officers... but it is also good for our police officers to have to go to basically every property every quarter to pay attention to what's happening on people's properties. I think it's a reasonable use of some of the time. It's only 'x' number of hours once a quarter."

Trustee Matt Huepfel said it would be a pleasant thing and a great way to meet lots of people.

There may be violations to the Fourth Amendment, which protects persons from invasions of privacy and warrantless searches of private premises, DuBois said in response to the proposal.

"The only thing I would caution or want to check first would be... as far as expectations for privacy for the things that we would see. We may see things we wouldn't normally otherwise see which may be a Fourth Amendment issue. Looking in windows and walking onto property and things like that. I think it'd be wise to check before doing something that's not normally a law enforcement duty," DuBois said.

"Without there being a very valid legal reason not to, I think we should explore," Brunkhorst said.

The public works department would also benefit from passing on the duty to the police department to have an extra hand as they function with two workers, chair of public works Andy Vorlicek said.

Public works would not reimburse the police department for the time dedicated to the duty as it would be solely a police department responsibility. The time to complete the task may average about eight hours each quarter, Brunkhorst said.

House demolition plans discussed

The village will be pursuing a building inspector to review a house at W225 Cleveland St. that is a concern to neighbor Liz Erickson.

Erickson said she asked for the board to consider beginning the process of planning to demolish the vacant house that is reportedly kept unlocked and in a dilapidated state.

"I'm tired of living next to it," Erickson said.

The owner, John Litzell, who said he currently lives in Amery and is a licensed contractor, said he was not aware this discussion was going to show up as an item on the agenda.

A record of his license was not found on an official license search on the Electronic Safety and Licensing Application public lookup database.

Litzell requested time to propose a plan for the property before the board decides on the demolition.

"I have good intentions by being here to see what the matter is," Litzell said. "I understand her griefs and what she's talking about... I have intentions of rehabilitating it and make right with county and city."

According to the board and Litzell, over $10,000 in back taxes are owed to the county for the property.

Trustee Vorlicek said a contractor he spoke to estimated $5,000 in demolition costs.

The board agreed to give Litzell until July 25 to submit a proposal for his plans for the property. The village will be pursuing a building inspector and gathering what is needed to prepare for a demolition in the meantime, but an official vote on the property's future will be taken at the Aug. 7 board meeting.

Other business

• McKay Avenue from South Second Street to South Third Street were approved to close from 9 a.m.to noon Aug. 17 with open container allowances for Dam Bike Run.

• The alley behind The Spillway was approved to close with open container allowances from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a bean bag tournament.

• Resolution #6-27-2019 for St. Croix County Library Funding was approved, which is an unchanged annual agenda item to be voted on. "The library system wants to be exempt from having to pay any tax to us because we're in a different town. They do pay their share of the circulation," trustee and library representative Rich O'Connell said.

• The management agreement for Spring Valley Health Care Services, Inc. was approved by the board which will allow the village to pursue purchasing the health care center. The current management will be staying. The detailed conditions outlined in the document are allowed to be revised at a later date, according to Brunkhorst, if the board wishes to make future changes.

• The village had been given a Community Development Block Program grant which was to be used by October for the Department of Natural Resource's reservoir project, but Cedar Corporation will be asking for a one-year extension.