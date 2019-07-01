In 2014 the Borner Farm on Walnut Street established a public summer pizza night every other Friday evening on the grounds of the farm that brought high attendance, drawing more than 100 people on a typical week, according to owner Diane Webster.

The attendance numbers violate the conditions outlined in a special use permit issued in 2015, which indicates 25-100 people are allowed on the property at a time. The resulting parking situation and noise complaint reports have also been a concern, along with the fact the farm is operating similar to a business within a residential zone.

After much review from the council and discussion amongst the license committee earlier in June, the Prescott Common Council voted at a June 24 meeting to allow Borner Farm to keep their permit as it stands while expecting them to adhere to its conditions. If the staff wished to increase the number of people allowed on the site, they would have to pass an amendment at a later time.

Webster, who said she was grateful to be present at the meeting to provide clarity, outlined ways the staff has attempted to keep their numbers from violating the permit's conditions. These included extending the hours of pizza nights to encourage people to attend at different times earlier in the evening rather than later and in some cases turning people away when the flow of attendance was heavy.

A handful of community members and Borner Farm volunteers stood up to speak in favor of the farm, detailing its various purposes and benefits to the community.

"I believe that this is a well-respected business that brings people to Prescott from miles around. Why would you discourage a business that has such impact on Prescott?" said Janet Cleary, who is from The Gathering Place and a volunteer at the farm's pizza nights.

There were no negative voices speaking against the farm in the crowd, though there was mention of neighbors who had sent complaints in the past.

Deborah Hunter, a lifetime Prescott resident and Borner Farm volunteer, had visited homes in the area surrounding the farm to collect 22 signatures of people in support of the farm who issued no complaints of its goings-on.

"Borner farm has tried to problem solve and fit into the neighborhood," Hunter said.

The city council, Webster and Borner Farm volunteers are aware of neighbors who are unhappy with the farm's activities.

Mayor David Hovel said he was dedicated to keeping the permit in place as is, considering the farm is running as a business in a residential zone and to protect the opinions and needs of the neighbors who were not in favor of the farm's events.

Class "B" liquor licenses denied for 3 businesses

Point St. Croix Marina, St. Croix Liquor and Prescott Roadhouse were denied class "B" liquor licenses by the city council June 24 with a majority vote. Alderpersons At Large Robert Daugherty and Bailey Ruona abstained their votes.

Representatives from each of the businesses said the licenses would allow them opportunities to expand their business for customers interested in liquor when dining out and staying competitive.

"I don't believe Prescott as a whole is suffering from lack of alcohol," Galen Seipel, chair of the license committee, said.

Seipel added the applicants had not addressed the shortage of parking in Prescott and the licenses should be reconsidered after the 2020 census.

Other business

• All operators' licenses were approved.

• A final $12,615.19 pay request for water main loop project on Orrin Road and Linn Street was approved.

• Pulverizing street projects were approved.

• Implementing sewer manhole linings were approved.

• The alleyway between Kinnickinnic and Orange streets, Broad and Locust streets was approved to be reconstructed and will be funded through the public works budget.

• A new progressive and efficient city mapping process with an online system which would aid water, sewer, stormwater, streets and possibly cemetery, police and fire departments was approved. Cedar Corporation proposed the implementation cost would be $11,700.