Toddler killed in western Wis. crash

A 3-year-old child died Friday after a van and dump truck collided in western Wisconsin.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says a dump truck was heading north on Highway 27 near Cadott when a minivan heading south turned in front of it. The two collided, killing the child and seriously injuring the driver. Officials are still investigating the crash. Cadott is about 25 miles northeast of Eau Claire.

Missing Eau Claire woman found safe

Eau Claire Police say 26-year-old Aubrey Wisniewski was found safe this morning.

Police began looking for Wisniewski Sunday after she left her home in Eau Claire but reportedly did not arrive at her planned destination in Appleton. Police say Wisniewski suffers from mental illness and recently made comments about harming herself.

Quick-thinking Kwik Trip clerks foil scam

A Wisconsin woman has a pair of quick thinking Kwik Trip workers to thank for saving her from scammers.

Chippewa Falls Police say the clerks noticed a woman buying a gift card to send money to someone over the phone. The clerks immediately called police who helped convince her she was being scammed. Officers say the woman thought she was dealing with someone from the Social Security Office.

Millions in low-income housing grants now available

More than $1 million worth of grants are now available to help get people into homes and improve their lives.

The state's low income housing agency plans to distribute over the funding to nonprofits around the state. The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority says the programs are aimed at helping the homeless, veterans, runaway youth and domestic abuse victims. The Foundation has distributed over $21 million in grants since 1983. Application information is available via www.WHEDA.com.

Speeds hit 130 mph in weekend chase

Authorities are sorting out the details after an extreme high-speed chase in Jackson County over the weekend.

Deputies had attempted to stop vehicle early Saturday morning in Black River Falls, but the driver took off reaching 90 mph on city streets before accelerating to 130 mph on the highway. Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Peters bailed out after crashing and was quickly caught, along with his passenger, 39-year-old Theresa Hinkley. Peters is a suspect in an armed robbery investigation with the Menominee Tribal Police Department. Hinkley has an outstanding warrant in Juneau County