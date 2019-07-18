The Republican lawmaker, whose northwestern Wisconsin district includes St. Croix County, defended the president while Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were voting on a resolution condemning the comments. Duffy says the four congresswomen targeted are all "anti-American." Democrats asked that Duffy's comments be stricken from the record.

--

Memes posted by deputy warden investigated by DOC

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is investigating two memes posted online by a deputy warden.

Richard Schneiter posted a meme of two garbage bags next to a Muslim woman and child, with a Facebook caption saying the woman had three beautiful children. In another Facebook posting, Schneiter posted a meme with the Confederate flag next to the LGBTQ flag, captioned, "If they have the right to fly theirs, we deserve the right to fly ours."

--

Lighthouse, anyone? Superior structure on auction block

It would be a unique place to live.

An online auction for the Superior Entry lighthouse began last week with a minimum bid of $10,000. The National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act has resulted in the sale or transfer of 139 lighthouses out of federal ownership over the last 19 years. The Superior structure was built in 1913, includes five levels — a basement, a two-story main area with living quarters, and a light tower with a functioning lantern.

--

Road rage murder suspect charged with killing 3-year-old girl

A 39-year-old man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering safety in Milwaukee County.

Antonio Bratcher is accused of firing a gun from his SUV into another vehicle which was filled with an adult and four young children. Three-year-old Brooklyn Harris was fatally wounded. Police say it was a case of road rage which happened after the two vehicles almost ran into each other.

--

Chetek man faces up to 40 years for sex assault

A western Wisconsin man is accused of raping a woman last week in Barron County.

Police say 33-year-old Darren Thibedeau of Chetek held the victim down, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted in her Rice Lake. Kids and another person were reportedly in the home at the time. Investigators say Thibedeau admitted the victim said "no" during the rape but he refused to stop. He's scheduled to appear in court again next week.

--

Superior teens charged in knife fight at Douglas County Fairgrounds

Two Superior teens are facing charges after a knife fight Tuesday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Police say the 15- and 16-year-old were fighting when one of the boys used a knife to cut the other one on the shoulder. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and released. Both teens were taken into custody pending charges. The Head of the Lakes Fair kicked off last night and runs through Sunday.