Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wisconsin DMV experiencing service, power outages July 19, 2019

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 1:39 p.m.

    Wisconsin DMV Customer Service Centers were not able to issue driver licenses and IDs Friday, July 19, due to a service outage.

    A router managed by a telecommunication company went down, disconnecting the DMV from the federally required verification system, according to a news release. Customers were asked to use the Driver License Guide (http://wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide) to fill in forms, submit them electronically, print out a checklist of the paperwork needed to bring to the DMV, and re-schedule their appointment at the DMV.

    Scheduled road tests were not affected. Vehicles services, such as renewing license plates and titling a vehicle also were unaffected at most service centers.

    Affected services included:

    • All DMV call centers (including Motor Carrier Services and Over Size Over Weight Permits)
    • Crash records are also not available at this time due to network issues.
    • Hudson and Rice Lake DMVs are unable to process Drivers Licenses ID cards OR registration products at this time. Road Tests are being conducted for those customers with an appointment.
    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicswisconsin dmvPower outage
    randomness