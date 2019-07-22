The Wisconsin National Guard is cleared by the declaration to help local communities by the governor's action. It also is the first step toward a request for federal aid to help pay for the clean-up.

Flying glass cut a woman in Galesville Saturday when a window was blown in by high winds. A man in a camper was hurt when a tree was blown over. Also in Trempealeau County, the weather is believed to be a factor in a fatal car accident. And, in Wausau, fire investigators are checking to see if a lightning strike causes a fatal mobile home fire.

--

Some rural hospitals no longer delivering babies in Wis.

The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health reports 11 rural hospitals have stopped routinely delivering babies over the last decade.

The most recent closures of obstetric departments came in Ripon and Gransburg two years ago. Despite the changes, nearly 99 percent of women of child-bearing age in Wisconsin live within a 30-minute drive of a hospital which does offer the service. Rural hospitals blame the lack of on-call providers and fewer patients giving birth for the closings.

--

Madison police forced to break up State Street fights

Madison police were kept busy by several fights along the Street Street corridor early Sunday morning.

When officers broke up a fight between two women shortly after 2 a.m., one of them was found with drugs in her possession. While they were wrapping up that incident, four people started fighting nearby. Two men were arrested and charged, with one of them booked into the Dane County Jail. No injuries were reported, despite all the fighting.

--

Evers expects to fight law limiting his powers before state Supreme Court

Gov. Tony Evers expects to find himself fighting a Republican proposal to limit his powers before the Wisconsin Supreme Court eventually.

Lawmakers want to rewrite the state constitution to keep a governor from using his line-item veto power to increase spending. Evers added $65 million to K-12 education in the current budget. Republicans plan to start the process for a constitutional amendment.

--

Kayakers rescued from La Crosse River

La Crosse police say this is a reminder of how important it is for people on the water to wear life jackets and have safety equipment.

Emergency responders had to rescue two kayakers from the La Crosse River Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the two victims clinging to a tree in the middle of the river. No injuries were reported and their names haven't been released.