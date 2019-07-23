--

Badger Institute opposes spending road money on Milwaukee streetcar

A watch-dog group based in Madison says there is no evidence the Milwaukee streetcar service called The Hop does anything to bring tourists to the state.

The Badger Institute is opposing plans by Gov. Tony Evers' administration to use road money to expand the streetcar. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett wants the expanded route available when the Democratic National Convention is held next year. An institute spokesperson says the plan would take needed funding away from Wisconsin road construction and maintenance.

UW System reaches $325K settlement with former student

A former student has agreed to a $325,000 settlement with the University of Wisconsin System over a sexual harassment case.

The woman identified as A.R. in court documents said she had a consensual relationship with art professor Michael Beitz in 2012. She told officials at UW-Oshkosh Beitz began to sexually abuse and harassment when she tried to distance herself from him. It was determined he had violated system policies and he resigned in 2015.

OSHA ‘not investigating’ explosion and fires at 2 Madison substations

There were no employees present and no injuries suffered during the explosion and fires at two Madison MG&E substations last Friday.

That's why the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it isn't investigating. The first explosion and fire was reported at 7:40 a.m., with the second report coming in 20 minutes later. Power was knocked out in downtown Madison and Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency while closing state government buildings.

Power outages still affecting thousands in western Wis.

Power restoration efforts continued Monday as thousands were still without power because of severe weekend storms.

According to Barron Electric, most outages in the area are north of Eau Claire starting near the Village of New Auburn and going north to Cumberland. At one point last Friday up to ten-thousand people were without power in Barron County alone. Meanwhile WE Energies and Wisconsin Public Service both say crews are working to restore power to thousands more in the Appleton and Green Bay areas.

Duluth woman makes first court appearance in hit-and-run case

Witnesses tell police a 38-year-old Duluth woman failed to stop at a stop sign last Friday and hit one of two boys crossing the street on their bicycles.

Mary Catherine Trea is accused of failing to stop after the accident. The 11-year-old boy who was hit suffered injuries including possible broken bones and a head injury. Trea made her first appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday. She told officers she panicked after stopping and that's why she drove off.