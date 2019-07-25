Secretary Brad Pfaff, appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, criticized lawmakers for not doing more to combat the growing number of farmer suicides. Pfaff said Republicans who failed to authorize funding for mental health programs were abandoning farmers. Fitzgerald, a Republican, says the secretary's comments were "inflammatory," saying he should be working with lawmakers to address the needs.

--

Proposal would limit UW System tuition hikes if freeze is lifted

The Fair Future Tuition Act would limit how much the UW System could increase tuition if the current freeze is lifted.

Republican Rep. Dave Murphy says his measure would put protections in place for students. Tuition has been frozen since 2013. If passed, the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents could only increase the tuition for all students up to the rate of the consumer price index during the first year after the freeze is lifted.

--

Chronic wasting disease conference underway

A two-day conference on chronic wasting disease continues at the Monona Terrace in Madison Thursday, with wildlife officials from all over the Midwest in attendance.

Discussion of the latest research on CWD includes how to better manage the disease. By the end of the conference this afternoon, recommendations for improvement will be offered. CWD attacks deer's brains, eventually killing them.

--

Closs kidnapper-killer: Where did he go?

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections isn't saying where 22-year-old Jake Patterson is being held.

All records of the man serving time for kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents have been erased from public view. Patterson was moved to an out-of-state prison July 15 for safety reasons. The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council calls concealing Patterson's whereabouts "outrageous."

--

Uber driver takes 2 birthday partygoers 200 miles to Minn.

A kind-hearted Uber driver agreed to help two sisters stranded in Madison by bad weather.

Kerry Maggard and Deb Eggers were flying from San Antonio to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for their aunt's 100th birthday. When bad weather forced their flight to land in Madison, they missed a connecting flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul. Uber driver Jesus Florentino agreed to make the 200-mile trip to help them out. The Uber charge was $216 and the sisters gave Florentino a $54 tip.

--

Democratic lawmakers seek to cap insulin prices

Democratic state lawmakers want to cap the price of insulin for diabetics in Wisconsin.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson of Fitchburg plans to introduce legislation that would cap the price of insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply. Anderson says up to 25 percent of diabetic people are forced to ration or altogether skip vital doses because they cannot afford their prescribed amount. He says it's time for the legislature to step in and ensure that no Wisconsinite unnecessarily loses their life because they cannot afford their insulin. Sen. David Hansen of Green Bay and Reps. Jill Billings of La Crosse and Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point are co-sponsors.