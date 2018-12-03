Traffic delays coming this week for Red Wing Bridge work

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Dec. 5 and 6, half of the culvert that runs between Mud Lake will be placed. Crews will be unloading the culvert sections during this time. Flaggers will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes while each section of the culvert is unloaded. Traffic will then begin again until the next section is unloaded.

Significant traffic backups are likely during the unloading times. If motorists are able to adjust their traveling times, they can avoid the delays or they should allow for extra travel time during this one day effort.

The Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge project includes building a new bridge to replace the Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge, replacing the historic slip ramp Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.

The new bridge is expected to open to traffic by fall of 2019.

