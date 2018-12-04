WisDOT to hold public meeting for Highway 29 improvements

The meeting, an informal open house, will exhibit plan concepts. Project representatives will be available for discussion on an individual basis.

The project involves removing the existing concrete pavement and replacing it with new asphalt, replacing 11 culvert pipes and removing and installing new guardrail. The earliest the project will take place is during the 2021 construction season. The proposed detour route will use Highway 10 and State Highway 65.

The public is encouraged to attend to provide input and ask questions. If you are unable to attend but would like more information, contact Project Manager Matt Pfeifer at 715-579-0789. Written comments can be sent to Matt Pfeifer at 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire WI 54701.